Taking Battle Against Kidney/Heart Failures Online

Former Minister of Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, has lauded a Consultant Physician, Professor Henry Uro Chukwu, for unveiling an online Nutrition Medicare clinic on YouTube and other social media handles.

Chukwu gave the commendation in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at the weekend while unveiling the Nutrition Medicare Clinic, in addition to educational resources written by the physician.

He said that the online clinic would not only advance nutrition in medicare but equally assist families live a healthier life.

The former Minister cautioned people to abstain from eating wrong diets to curb sickness, insisting on eating right to be healthy.

“The Nutri-Med online clinic was established as platform for the advancement of nutrition in medicare, counselling, online consultations, awareness, and prevention of harmful food processing”

“We eat food as medicine. Indiscriminate eating of food results to outbreak of diseases. Every disease on earth is as a result of what we eat,” he said.

“Food and nutrition must be used to promote good health and to curb related diseases”

Earlier in an address, the author/Consultant Physician, who doubles as a Lecturer at Ebonyi State University, Professor Henry Uro Chukwu, said that he was motivated to set up the online nutritional medicare using the social media handles comprising Youtube, twitter, Facebook and TikTok, to draw awareness/easy access that nutritional intakes have effects on diseases infection.

He urged people to follow the Youtube on Nutri-Med clinic, access it free of charge, and watch the episode on weekly basis.

The Physician attributed the upsurge in premature deaths to lack of knowledge, stressing that majority of food consumed were adulterated.

“We die because the institutional systems are not ensuring that this things were implemented. Why should a person killing cow use tyres to roast it? People selling Suya use newspapers to wrap it.

“The essence was to pass nutritional knowledge among the people to know what was available at the rural communities.

“We are going to form Nutrition medicare ambassadors across schools and universities, to enable children carry the information on types of food intakes to parents at homes”

He maintained that people should be cautious of their food intakes to curb the risk of contacting diseases.

“Our lifespan is 48 for men and 52 for women. It is sad because it means that if you are above 52, you are living an extra life.”

The Physician urged government to come up with policies on food safety rules that would effect attitudinal change and safety of citizens.

The don said that what nations all over the world have done was to make medicine more accessible to their people by incorporating the young people, who inturn educate the rural populace.

According to him: “There is nothing wrong with the way we practice healing. The only thing wrong is that it is not scientifically based.

You know we don’t have a reading culture. I have written 10 text books with the intention to contextualize medicine. Medicine is a western medicine, coming in from the western nations. Every continent and region has tried to contextualize their medical practice.”

“That is why you hear of traditional Chinese medicine. When you have this kind of issues, you ask your self, coming from Africa, what is there for us?”

Highlights of the occasion was the unveiling of Nutri-Med Educational Resource by Professor Eric Okoli, comprising public health processing. books.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the President of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and Ebonyi State Ministry of Health.

Dignitaries that graced the event included the Provost College of Medicine, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Professor Paul Ezeonu; Medical Director of National Obstetrics and Fistula Centre Abakaliki, Professor Johnson Obuna; Provost, College of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State University, Professor Pep Ibekwe.

Others include Chief Medical Director of David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Professor Mary Rose Uzoma Agwu; traditional rulers, members of the academia, students and Leaders of Thought, among others.

