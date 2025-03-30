Share

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has revealed why men should take their wife as their first daughter and not as their mate.

The clergy made this statement while ministering to his congregations on Sunday, March 30, which has sparked reactions among many.

Speaking on marriage to his congregations, he stated that men should see their wives like their first daughters, noting that when a man sees his wife as his mate, he would get upset whenever she does because he would expect more from her.

Pastor Christ noted that if the man, however, takes his wife as his daughter, he would be more gracious and understanding at the things she does.

He said; “Take your wife as your first daughter, more than as your mate. If you take her as your mate you will be offended at the things she does because you expect more from her. If you take her as your daughter, you will be gracious and you will overlook all the nonsense.” Reactions trailing this posts; @sirjokesinfo said: “Man of God, so if we want to sleep with her at night, should I still think of her as my daughter? Or Mother. Asking for my best friend.” @SemiNigerian wrote: “In the real sense, what he said makes so much sense. Because if you see her as a mate, una go dey fight taya” @AJwealth7 commented: “This works hand in hand though ” @kingRoye wrote: “All those saying he’s a divorcee, so he can’t teach about marriage

I hope you don’t read Paul’s message on marriage because he never married. Or Jesus’s messages on sin because he never sinned. You’re all hypocrites and liars judging men of God as if they’re not humans like you.” @johnnyblaze_404 wrote: “Wetin Bible talk, dey for black and white. Wetin religious men and motivational speakers dey talk, u go just wonder which side of the Bible them read. Revelation 22:19,20 talk say: no add and no subtract! E get why!” Watch video below: https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1906008162592858147?s=46

