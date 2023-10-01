Take Your Fashion to Another Level Like Adekunle Gold

Afro pop music star and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, is said to have been firing some stylish shots lately by a popular fashion blog and we agree. Within seven years of Adekunle Gold’s debut in the music world, he has navigated through various interesting style adventure.

In the beginning of his music career, his sense of style was Afrocentric; a fusion of Nigerian Adiré or Batik with a bit of modern twist. His hairstyle was that of the regular guy clean haircut but now, he has gone all out for the street hip hop style.

The type people tag, ‘The Good Bad Guy’ vibe. Dreadlocks, cornrows, eve the 90’s thread hairstyle, popularly called ‘isi ukwu ose’ by the Igbo tribe is among the hairstyles this superstar has rocked.

His dress sense is on another level with the extra wide legged pants that are his favourites these days. Though many find some of his style selections odd, his looks have been attention grabbing with a few tips to pick, add or remove.

His style has become a mixture of the old and the new. In a few videos and photographs, the Gold man has been spotted in the 1980’s flannel men’s suit with a modern twist of monochrome.

Adekunle Gold surely is a Glam dude to keep the searchlight on as his style evolves with every new song he drops.