Take Tuberculosis Seriously, It’s Curable – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to take tuberculosis (TB) seriously and watch out for early warning signs, stressing that the disease is curable.

Remi Tinubu made this call in her remarks while commemorating World Tuberculosis Day on Monday, March 24.

She wrote: “Today, on World Tuberculosis Day 2025, I join the global community in reaffirming our commitment to ending one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, Tuberculosis (TB).

“This year’s theme, ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,’ reminds us that defeating TB is possible when we unite our efforts, invest in proven solutions, and ensure the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.

“As the National and Global Stop TB Champion, I take this responsibility with deep personal commitment.

“The fight against TB is not just a policy issue; it is personal. I have personally felt the pain of losing a friend.

“This painful reminder reinforces the fact that TB remains a major health threat, especially when it goes undiagnosed and untreated.

“We must not allow more lives to be lost to a disease that is both preventable and curable.

“I call on every Nigerian to take TB seriously. If you have a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or fever, please visit the nearest health facility for free TB testing and treatment. TB is both preventable and curable, and early treatment saves lives.

“Together, Yes! We Can End TB. Let us commit, invest, and deliver on this promise for a healthier and TB-free Nigeria.”

