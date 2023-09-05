Take Pay Cut Or Forget About Eagles Job, Tech. C’tee. Chair Tells Peseiro

Gives Coach Three-day Ultimatum To Make Decision

The Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Committee Chairman, Sheriff Inuwa, has given Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, a deadline of three days to decide on a new deal. If he does not agree, he will not be considered for the job.

Peseiro’s contract expired in July, but he is eligible for a one-year extension under the terms of his initial agreement with the Federation. Negotiations have stalled because the coach rejected a proposal that included a significant pay cut from the Federation.

The NFF has been waiting for approval from the sports ministry on a proposal that meets Peseiro’s demands, but the feedback has not been positive. The Technical Committee has taken over negotiations and is determined to resolve the impasse as soon as possible. Inuwa has stated that Peseiro must make his decision within three days.

“The Technical Committee has given him [Peseiro] three days to respond to our proposed pay cut or we disengage him finally. We will allow him to continue if he accepts a reduction in his 70,000 USD monthly salary and other conditions of service.

“If he turns down our proposal, we will consider appointing a coach to oversee the dead rubber game against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo, then we start to search for a new substantive coach that the NFF can afford to pay his salary.”

Peseiro has given no indication of an interest in working on a reduced salary, meaning that he may be let go of by the federation. The NFF has shortlisted Austin Eguavoen, Salisu Yusuf and Finidi George as possible candidates to handle the game against Sao Tome & Principe, with the Super Eagles already through to the Africa Cup of Nations. finals