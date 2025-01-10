Take Ownership Of Public Infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has re-emphasised the need for residents to take ownership of infrastructural projects being delivered by his administration.

The Governor said this as he urged citizens of Lagos Mainland, Shomolu, and Kosofe Local Government Areas to guard and protect a network of roads he commissioned in the locality and prevent them from vandalism.

He gave the charge in his speech at the commissioning of St Finbarr’s road – Asani – Tijani Ashogbon – Jagunmola – Shogbamu and Diya Streets, across the LGAs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the newly rehabilitated road infrastructure is a major arterial road that connected three Local Government Areas and served as a lifeline to educational institutions, residential communities, and commercial hubs in the axis.

While stressing his administration’s unwavering commitments to the Greater Lagos project, he said the road is important in that it will enhance and improve quality of life, ease traffic congestion, promote business, and raise property values in the heart of Bariga, Akoka, and Shomolu, among others.

“We have kick-started this year with projects commissioning. We will be commissioning roads in Ojo, Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, and Alimosho Local Government Areas..“With this year’s N3.3 trillion, we expect to scale up our infrastructure. No part of the state will be left out. The project will be equitably distributed,” he said.

The Special Adviser Office of Infrastructure, Lagos State, Egr.Olufemi Daramola,v said the project being commissioned represented a critical part of the state’s infrastructure master plan, aligned with the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ agenda, particularly in transportation and traffic management.

The strategic arterial road, he said, was immersed in history and cultural significance as it connected renowned institutions like the University of Lagos, St. Finbarr’s College, and the Federal College of Education, Bariga Waterfront Jetty through the earlier completed Ilaje Road alongside a thriving network of small and medium enterprises, vibrant residential neighbourhoods and the iconic headquarters of Deeper Life Church.

Before rehabilitation, he recalled that the road was way past its service life, with inadequate drainage and increased traffic, resulting in significant inconveniences to residents, businesses, and commuters. Recognising its importance, he said the government embarked on the transformative project to restore functionality, reduce travel time, improve aesthetics, and ensure long-term durability.

“The scope of work for the project includes, but is not limited to: Extensive site clearance and scarification of the existing pavement surface. Comprehensive earthworks and construction of drains with cover slabs to serve as walkways. Provision of 80mm/45MPa interlocking pavement finish. Solar-powered street lighting systems. Installation of median separators, lane, and pavement markings

According to the special adviser, the rehabilitation of the roads would bring a significant improvement to the community.

“As a major strategic arterial road, it will serve as a key alternative route for motorists, significantly reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion.

“This initiative is aligned with the ongoing efforts to enhance intermodal transportation in Lagos, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure.

“The rehabilitation of these roads is expected to boost economic activities by increasing property values, supporting local businesses and improving access to educational institutions, commercial centres, and residential neighbourhoods,” he said.

