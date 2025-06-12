Take Ownership Of Public Infrastructure, Otti Urges Abia Communities

Share

Governor Alex Otti has called on communities across Abia State to take ownership of public infrastructure provided by his administration, urging them to protect these assets from vandalism.

Speaking during the commissioning of key projects across three local government areas in the Abia Central Senatorial District, Governor Otti emphasized the need for community-based protection of infrastructure.

“Ensure that everything we are putting in place—the roads, the infrastructure, the equipment in the healthcare centres—is secured. There is no better security than the one you provide yourselves,” he said. “Report anyone attempting to vandalise public property. We will take decisive action.”

Projects commissioned included retrofitted Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) at Owerinta in Isiala Ngwa South, Amibo in Umuahia South, and Ekeoba in Umuahia North, executed under Project Ekwueme. Also inaugurated were the 8.3km Isieketa–Obikabia Road in Isiala Ngwa South and the 1.5km IBB Way in Umuahia North.

Otti directed the Commissioner for Works to begin the reconstruction of the Ikot-Ekpene federal road, which connects to the newly commissioned IBB Way.

“Yes, it’s a federal road, but it’s Abians who use it. The federal government doesn’t drive on these roads—we do. So, we will fix it,” the governor declared.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to commissioning more roads and the ongoing retrofitting of over 200 PHCs across the state.

Commending the governor’s efforts, the Commissioners for Health and Works, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche and Engr. Otumchere Oti, described the projects as a bold step toward meeting global healthcare standards and improving access through strategic road development.

Dr. Kingsley Nwaigburu, General Manager of the Abia State Debt Management Office and Coordinator of Project Ekwueme in Abia Central, noted that 64 PHCs have been retrofitted in the zone. “These are not audio projects,” he said. “Every ward in the state now has a functional PHC.”

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, the Traditional Ruler of Ekeoba Kingdom, Eze Ambassador Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, hailed the initiative as a “new dawn” for Abia, describing it as a lasting legacy of the Otti administration.

