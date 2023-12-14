Take Over Duties of Rivers Assembly, APC Chief Urges NASS

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has urged the National Assembly to take over legislative functions in the state to save the economy.

Eze, an ally of former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, also said the recent defection of 27 House of Assembly members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would spell doom for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He claimed that the lawmakers received orders from Wike without taking into consideration the implications of their defection to the APC. According to him, the development can end Wike’s political career despite his political structures in Rivers. He said the 27 lawmakers could lose their seats by virtue of Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Eze said: “The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency, take over the functions of the legislature in the state to avoid crippling the economy and fortunes of progress of the state.”

Eze also called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to stop playing a gentleman’s game or stay as if nothing is happening but to take the fight to Wike as the entire state is behind him in this struggle to free Rivers.