Take Obedience Action Now!

James 2:17-26 KJV “Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.

Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble”. It means that having faith alone, without the Wordbacked actions or deeds that demonstrate it, is not a true or living faith.

James argues that true faith is active and transformative, leading to putting God’s word into action, walking in consistent obedience to the word of God.

Your greatness and power in the Lord are tied to what you do with the principles/ instructions of God for you. It’s not how much you pray, not even how much you believe, if you won’t act on God’s word, you can’t prove how great your God is, your faith will only be paper based-very weak and fruitless.

How many times had God told you to pray and intercede for people or a thing, but you didn’t, and then the unpleasant happened? Faith without works is dead When God speaks to you from His word, the Bible, He expects obedience.

That is the summary of the two very important factors that impact grace upon grace upon any man. What are these two important factors you must have?:

1. Believe in God.

2. Obey God. Do you know the primary reason why so many people don’t make progress in life?

Do you know the reason why so many so called Christian never enjoy fruitfulness? It’s simply because many are only praying but taking no action; they don’t act on God’s leading, God’s instructions, or God’s assignment to them.

They keep postponing God’s instructions, procrastinating until the usefulness and harvest of that instruction expires. Don’t be like that; start taking action. God delights in two things:

1. Belief and

2. Action (obey): put your belief to work.

When your prayers are much more than taking revelational steps in obedience to God’s principles and instructions, you’ll miss the harvest, the rewards of obedience.

God demands action, daily actions built upon the covenant of the faithful God cannot but deliver greatness. Your action put God’s integrity on the line, and because our heavenly Father, God, never disappoints, He sets you apart and awesomely rewards you for your faithfulness.

When you know some secrets of God, and you trade them, they set you apart for lifting and special favour both before God and men.

Your consistency and faithfulness in obedience to God’s word and revelation make you unbeatable and prosperous. Every great thing works by a set of rules and principles operates in. Put orderliness in your daily life in Christ. Chaos and failure are born out of disorderliness, but greatness and success are never accidents.

You can’t have Jesus Christ and stuffer endlessly, you can’t, God is not out to dish out useless orders, He’s not planning to waste your time but He’s eager to bless you, to proper you, to promote you and bring out the best you be out of your life. God is out to wipe away your tears and bring you out of the darkness of this world into His marvelous light, but you must obey His laws and orders.

Everything that works well is built on some sets of laws and orders. Lawlessness produces worthlessness; you can’t claim you are walking with the Lord without daily consistently abiding by His laws and principles. Your words, your giving, your sacrifices, your trust in Him, your faithfulness, etc, can never go unrewarded. You shall be rewarded according to your works.

Revelation 22:12. It speaks of God’s promise to reward individuals based on their actions. A similar idea is expressed in other passages, such as Romans 2:6, which says God will “render to each person according to what they have done”.

Here’s a more detailed look at the verses: Revelation 22:12: This verse declares that “I am coming soon, and my reward is with me, to give to each one according to what he has done”. This speaks of the final judgment where God will recompense people for their deeds, both good and bad.