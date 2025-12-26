Take Nigeria Back To The Golden Past, Bishop Mamza Appeals To Tinibu

The Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take Nigeria back to the golden past during which the country witnessed peace and unity amongst its diverse populace.

Bishop Mamza urged the government to, as a matter of necessity, work towards restoring that era of peace by strengthening security architecture and engaging citizens as partners in intelligence gathering.

Speaking with Journalists in his Christmas and New Year message in Yola, he appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and proactive, encouraging citizens to support security personnel by providing relevant and timely information on suspicious activities.

According to him, “collective responsibility, peace, security and national unity can only be achieved when government, security agencies and citizens work together in mutual trust and cooperation”.

“Christians and Nigerians at large should use the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations as a period of sober and deep reflection, reconciliation and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, while also calling on government to intensify efforts at securing lives and property across the country”, he emphasised.

Bishop Mamza thanked God for the gift of Christmas, describing the birth of Jesus Christ as the ultimate expression of God’s love for humanity worldwide, warning “the period should not only be marked with celebrations, but with sincere commitment to Christian values and sacrifices”.

While charging Christians to live lives worthy of sacrifice by reflecting Christ’s teachings through their actions, attitudes and relationships with others, stressing that “the true essence of Christmas lies in peace, happiness and harmony”.

“We thank God for the gift of Christmas. Jesus came to the world to save us, and we must receive Him in our hearts and in our lives,” the Bishop said.

He encouraged people to share the joy of the season with those around them, especially the less privileged, while emphasising the need for reconciliation at all levels.

He urged Christians to seek reconciliation with God and with fellow human beings, noting that Christmas should be dedicated to Christ’s sake by doing the right things and avoiding the wrong ones.

Bishop Mamza expressed concern over the prevailing security challenges in the country, describing the rising cases of kidnapping and violent attacks as disturbing and unacceptable.

He called on the government to live up to its responsibilities in safeguarding the lives of citizens.

“My advice is that the government should live up to its responsibilities of providing security of lives. What we are witnessing today, kidnapping and attacks left, right and centre, is uncalled for,” he acknowledged