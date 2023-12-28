Take Lots Of Pictures Ahead Of January, AY Advises Nigerians

Nigerian actor and comedian, AY Makun has advised his followers to take a lot of pictures before January amid the Christmas enjoyment.

Taking to his Instagram story, the movie star emphasized the importance of photos during this period.

Giving reasons for his statement, he noted that as the enjoyment season is ongoing, taking a lot of pictures will remind everyone by January that their money wasn’t stolen.

He said, “As you’re enjoying yourself, please take lots of pictures because you’ll need them in January to remind yourself that nobody stole your money.”

Fans agreed with AY Makun‘s statement, which sparked a range of amusing responses from them.

See reactions below:

poshest_hope wrote: “Honestly!! You’ll need them to reassure yourself that nobody stole your money on January 46th, 2024”

wallpaperplace reacted: “Even if you stay indoors, expenses will come and meet you in your house!!! ”

callmedamy penned: “Before you go turn portable say person rip you ”

therealtej___ said: “Hmm, but we all deserve a getaway just don’t be too obsessed about overspending”

