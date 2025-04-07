Take-It-Back Movement: Police Disperse FCT Protesters With Tear Gas

Share

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Force on Monday dispersed protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the protest, which is part of a nationwide demonstration spearheaded by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations, began earlier in the day to draw attention to several national issues.

The protesters, who had gathered peacefully to express their grievances, were thrown into disarray as the tear gas canisters sent many scampering for safety.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore was also present at the protest ground to show solidarity with the movement.

Recall that in a statement released on Friday, April 4, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was aimed at resisting what he termed the “Increasing authoritarianism” of the current administration and demanding urgent relief for Nigerians battling inflation and insecurity.

The concerns raised by the organisers are the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, the worsening economic hardship in the country, and what they described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Stop the Repression” and “Let Us Breathe” as they marched through the streets of the Federal Capital Territory.

