Take-It-Back Movement, Others Set For Protest In Lagos

The Take-It-Back Movement (TIB), in collaboration with the Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MoTion), has announced plans to hold a nationwide protest on Friday, October 17, to challenge what it described as “anti-people” government policies and worsening living conditions under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to a statement yesterday by Adekunle Adeyemi Taofeek, the Lagos State Coordinator of TIB, the protest will kick off at 7 a.m. at the Lagos State House of As- sembly, with simultaneous demonstrations expected in other parts of the country.

The organisers said the planned action would bring together workers, students, traders, and the unemployed in a unified demand for economic justice and an end to what they termed exploitative governance.

“This protest is a united call against crippling poverty, exploitative fuel tax, and oppressive tax reforms that have worsened the living conditions of millions of Nigerians,” the statement read.

TIB and MoTion accused the government of implementing policies that disproportionately affect the poor while shielding the wealthy from accountability. “In recent months, millions of Nigerians have been pushed deeper into poverty as the cost of living skyrockets beyond survival limits,” the groups said.

“The regime’s so-called ‘tax reform’ has only worsened economic hardship, targeting the poor while protecting the rich.” The protest, according to the organisers, seeks to draw attention to the growing inequality, forced evictions, and rising un- employment that have left many Nigerians struggling to survive.