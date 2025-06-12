Take Decisive Action On Power, Mining Sectors, Abbas Urges Tinubu

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in reforming the power and solid minerals sectors, declaring that the House will soon commence a review of the 2007 Mining Act.

Abbas made the call in his closing remarks at the joint session of the National Assembly held to commemorate Democracy Day, during which President Tinubu addressed the nation from the federal parliament.

The Speaker commended Tinubu’s political will in removing fuel subsidy and liberalising the foreign exchange market, and called for similar resolve in addressing the persistent challenges in the power sector.

“Mr. President, I would be remiss in my responsibility if I concluded without offering some useful recommendations. You have demonstrated remarkable resolve in removing the fuel subsidy and allowing the Naira to float. Now, we require an equally decisive intervention in our power sector,” he said.

“While progress is evident, it is time to break the cycle of underperformance by shifting from over-reliance on thermal and hydroelectricity to a diversified energy mix. We must embrace renewable and clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and even nuclear to ensure a reliable and sustainable national grid. If anyone can do this, Mr. President, it is you.”

On the mining sector, Abbas said developing Nigeria’s solid minerals industry is crucial to diversifying the economy. He noted that while some geological data exists, it lacks the precision needed for large-scale exploration.

“To complement executive efforts, the House of Representatives will immediately begin an urgent review of the 2007 Mining Act to empower subnational entities within legal limits, improve oversight, and mitigate security risks. If pursued with discipline and clarity, these reforms will position solid minerals as a strategic pillar of our national economy,” he added.

Abbas also highlighted the significance of the day, marking 26 years of uninterrupted democracy and the second anniversary of the 10th National Assembly.

“In 2006, we rejected the third-term bid; in 2010, we invoked the doctrine of necessity to ensure uninterrupted governance. We have continued to champion constitutional and electoral reforms,” he stated.

According to the Speaker, the House has reviewed 2,263 bills in two years, with 65.3% passing second reading, 186 successfully passed, and 51 receiving presidential assent — a milestone for any president in their first two years.

He said the House has actively conducted oversight of executive agencies to ensure proper implementation of laws and accountability in development funding.

“The Public Accounts Committee has reported recoveries of over ₦61.5 billion in outstanding debts owed by oil and gas companies to the federal government,” he revealed.

As part of civic engagement, Abbas said the House had launched initiatives like biannual Youth and Women Town Halls, live televised citizens’ interactive sessions, and the annual House Open Week, scheduled next for July. He invited President Tinubu to officially open the event.

Reinforcing the House’s commitment to humanitarian efforts, he said: “In March 2025, members donated ₦705 million — half their salaries over six months — to support the President’s relief programme for vulnerable Nigerians. We also contributed ₦650 million for housing families of deceased lawmakers and donated over ₦500 million to support displaced communities in Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Niger, Borno, Plateau, and the FCT.”

He also noted support for traditional institutions under the Renewed Hope Agenda, with 40 vehicles distributed to royal fathers across six geopolitical zones to strengthen community engagement.

Looking ahead, the Speaker pledged to finalise the constitutional amendment process by December 2025. He said key priority areas include special reserved seats for women, formal constitutional roles for traditional rulers, and legal backing for a 35% affirmative action policy.

He appealed to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Progressive Governors’ Forum to support these reforms at the state level.

In a historic resolution, the National Assembly adopted a motion to institutionalise the President’s address to the legislature every June 12 as part of Democracy Day celebrations.

The motion was moved by Speaker Abbas and seconded by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. It was unanimously adopted by lawmakers at the joint session.

“Today’s ceremony has been truly magnificent, and you have achieved what past Assemblies only dreamed of — an annual address by the President to a joint session of the National Assembly. I respectfully urge that this be institutionalised,” Abbas said.

President Tinubu had earlier addressed the nation from the Villa but honoured the National Assembly’s invitation by appearing before the lawmakers — a move widely praised as a boost for legislative-executive relations and democratic practice.

