Take Concrete Actions To Address Economic Hardship, CAN Tells Govt

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on governments across all levels to, without delay, take concrete actions to address the economic hardship confronting citizens. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message yesterday in Abuja to mark this year’s Ash Wednesday celebration and beginning of Lent, said there was need for all Nigerians to put aside their religion and differences to create a more inclusive and compassionate society.

He said: “As we embark on this Lenten journey, our hearts are drawn to the plight of many who struggle to make ends meet, fac- ing financial uncertainty and limited access to basic needs. We long for a Nigeria where every individual is afforded the opportunity to thrive, and where our leaders prioritise the wellbeing of the most vulnerable in our society.

“I urge our leaders at all levels of governance to recognize the urgency of the economic challenges facing our nation and to take concrete action in providing support for individuals facing economic hardship. Let us come together in solidarity and commitment to create a more inclusive and compassionate society where the burdens of the marginalised are alleviated and their voices are heard.

“As we embark on this season of Lent, let us embrace a spirit of understanding, empathy, and service to others. Together, let us strive to build a Nigeria where compassion and support for our fellow citizens are central to our values and actions.”