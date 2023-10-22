Take Charge of Your Children’s Spending

As a parent, you have a great responsibility to the future generations of your family line. Your job is more than sending your children to good schools, buying them beautiful clothes, feeding them well with three square meals and giving them shelter. You are to instill in them values that will make them better people (grown up adults) and in turn affect the lives of the generations unborn.

These values include honesty, integrity, love, patience, respect, humility, prudence and many more. It has been observed that most times when children are given money, the first thing they do is to go to the nearest shop to buy biscuits or sweets, and all their parents do is to smile indulgingly. This ought not to be so. Parents must take charge of their children’s spending habits.

When your child gets money, teach him/her that the first thing to do is to pay tithe no matter how small the amount is. At first, it might even seem discomforting to that little child who at that moment is only filled with thoughts of how to spend. But with constant teachings, he/she will learn and become a better person for it. After the payment of tithe, parents should encourage their children to imbibe saving habits.

Let them save an agreed percentage of their money with you the parent until they grow old enough to save themselves and open a bank account. The importance of saving money can never be undermined and the benefits are great in- deed when children imbibe it at an early age. Note that if you are saving your child’s money, you must be a trustworthy parent or else you might be a discouragement to that child. Most importantly, children learn best by example.

If they know you to have a regular and consistent saving habit, you can easily encourage them to do the same. Innovate saving games in your family and learn to save in a fun way. You would see that in no time, your family would have developed a proper saving habit which will be of immense benefit to them as they grow older in life. Love you.