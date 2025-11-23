The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has warned Christians to be vigilant and take charge following the recent attacks on churches and schools by terrorist groups.

Bishop Oyedepo gave this warning on Sunday, November 23, at the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service ahead of the worldwide programme.

He said, “Developments in the past two weeks, particularly in Nigeria, are worrisome to say the least. The need for a prompt response in prayers to stop the killings once and for all.

“You can’t trade people’s lives for your comfort. All the innocent blood shared is speaking vengeance…all the perpetrators will pay with their lives.”

He further reaffirmed his connection to the nation, expressing that “No one is more Nigerian than myself. We all have our ancestral grounds. We all know power passes power; no power passes the power of God.”

The renowned cleric further called on members of his church to engage in midnight prayers, saying, “We are going out on a midnight raid (prayers). Every member of this church should be awake one hour before violence descends to anarchy in Nigeria…

“You mean a church was invaded during worship, and people were killed and abducted, and nothing happened? The God of justice is rising. He gave reasons why the wicked will be cursed in prayers (Genesis 12:3).”

He stressed Nigeria’s spiritual identity, declaring, “When God steps in, the pride of men is cut. Every arrogance will be cut down. Nigeria will never descend into chaos. I want them to hear these hard things because they are coming from the burning spirit of a prophet.”

Oyedepo made reference to scripture on peace, saying, “When God speaks, it is accompanied with peace, Psalm 85:8, ‘I will listen to what God the LORD will say; for He will surely speak peace to His people and His saints. He will not let them return to folly.’ I’ve been shouting this for 15 years; he (God) has prompted me to speak again.”