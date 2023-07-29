Take Advantage Of Social Media To Make Money, Prof Okiremuete Advices Nigerian Youths

Nigerian youths have been advised to take advantage of the internet and social media to make genuine money and better their lives instead of indulging in internet fraud.

Professor Shaka Femi Okiremuete of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Port Harcourt spoke in Yenagoa on Saturday as a keynote speaker during a conference organized by the institute of mass communication and information management of Nigeria.

With the theme, “Communication For National Integration’, the professor stated that social media is the in thing now adding that the whole world was drifting towards the internet.

Speaking on social media and national integration, Professor Okiremuete said that the youths of the country can go into software creation adding that soft wares have brought a big revolution on social media/internet.

Stating that all should use social media including small-scale businessmen and women, he added that social media should be a tool for monitoring the activities of the government.

He said “If you have a small-scale business, you should create a website to advertise your wares. Social media is a tool for monitoring the activities of the government.

“Government can use social media for image laundering. Social media has brought unity to nations. It is very important for economic integration and it is a way of building business and creating jobs for the youths.

Also speaking, Professor Emman-Owums Owuamalams of the Department of Mass Communication, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University with a topic of political communication for national integration and unity stated that in political communication for national integration, four major considerations will be made which are words choice, use, and presentation, hence the significance of language use in message delivery.

He continued “The implication is that political communication in a diverse society facilitates an understanding of public policies, their significance, and how they should be understood and adopted for unity and general social harmony. In that way, the frontiers of typologies that differentiate the diverse entities are made less significant in the consideration of persons who make up the nation-state.

“Political advertising and political debates he said also help better to enhance understanding of how people of different ethnic origins can be brought to a common focal point in the achievement of unity as an integrative reality emanating from political communication.

Dr Doubra Otiotio of the Department of Mass Communication, Niger Delta University also gave a lecture on social media communication and national integration.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa Toru Orua, Professor Barclays Ayakoroma said that parents should allow their wards to choose their own course of study disclosing that his uncle almost gave up on him when he choose to study theater arts in the university.

He advised the student to hold all the lectures they had listened to dearly to their hearts adding “Even if you can get hard copies, grab them because you will learn so many things from them.

Speaking on the advent of social media, he said “Many printing outlets are closing down but online is on. Of course, there are negative aspects of social media and that is where control has to be taken into consideration. For some of us, anything comes you post without checking if it is true or not and that is why fake news is all over the place.

He congratulated the I institute for organizing the conference adding that that was the first time the institute was making its presence felt in Bayelsa.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Bayelsa State, Ayiba Duba represented by Ruth Gwegwe a director in the ministry commended the institute for hosting the conference.

He said that the state was ready to partner with organizations like INIM to bring publicity to the achievements of the Bayelsa State Government.

The high point of the event was the induction of Adam Domo, Uzaka Seiyefa Abraham, and Vincent Ekwerike as fellows of the institute while an outstanding award was given to the deputy governor of the state Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo by the institute.