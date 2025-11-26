Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has urged investors, participants and partners at the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition in Umuahia to take advantage of the large population of skilled and resilient workforce, regular and reliable electricity supply, especially in Aba, the best networks of roads and the peaceful atmosphere of the State to expand their business footprints in the State.

Declaring the three-day summit open in Umuahia, Governor Otti said his government hosted the event to create a platform for local business leaders to have a handshake with their peers from other places and assured that his government would continue to transform the potentials of the state into a springboard for assets.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would create partnership opportunities for local businesses to leverage upon, to get a foothold on regional and global markets as well as to let the world into Abia State.

The governor further enjoined the investors to also explore opportunities in the agriculture sector, “My charge to you will be, to go into the communities, interact with the local business leaders, and take note of the opportunities that offer strategic business advantages to your team.”

In his speech, the Commercial Councillor of the Turkish Embassy in Nigeria, Erdal Faitah Tozoghu, said the Republic of Turkiye is deeply committed to fostering the business relationship between it and the Abia State Government, and assured that together, they can go far and build lasting value.

“The steps we take today will build a bridge not only between two economies, but between two futures. I sincerely hope that this event will become a regular tradition in the years ahead.

“We will do our utmost to be here again, with broader participation and even more Turkish companies joining us. Let us walk this road together with trust, respect, and shared ambition,” Tozoghu assured.

Also, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Mrs Salome Obiukwu, described the summit as a “bold step towards deepening economic cooperation, unlocking new opportunities, and strengthening the bridge of partnership between Abia State and the Republic of Turkiye.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership PPP High Chief Jerome Green-Amakwe, said the business Summit would contribute to the growth of the state economy and explained that, “Abia is using this summit to expose itself to the world.”

He said the last two and a half years have witnessed unprecedented transformation in all sectors in the State, inspired by Governor Alex Otti, which made the summit possible.