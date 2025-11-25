Take Advantage Of Population, Stable Electricity, Skills, Gov Otti Urges Investors

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has urged investors, participants, and partners at the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition in Umuahia to leverage the state’s large, skilled, and resilient workforce, reliable electricity, especially in Aba extensive road networks, and peaceful environment to expand their business operations.

Declaring the three-day summit open, Governor Otti said the event provides a platform for local business leaders to engage with peers from across the country and beyond.

He assured that his administration would continue transforming the state’s potentials into opportunities for sustainable growth.

Otti expressed hope that the exhibition would foster partnerships for local businesses to access regional and global markets, strengthen collaborations, and enhance the competitiveness of Abia State’s economy.