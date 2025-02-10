Take Advantage Of New Hospital, Brisibe Advises Ikarama People

Share

Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Health has advised the people of the Ikarama Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, to take full advantage of the services of the newly built hospital by Agip in order to secure a healthier system.

The Commissioner said that based on Governor Douye Diri’s directive, the hospital will now serve as a fully functional cottage hospital with surgeons and other staff.

Maintaining that the hospital was built by Agip and for many years was not put to use to meet the health needs of the people, he said that the hospital will serve the people of the community and by extension, some communities in Rivers State.

Speaking on Monday in the Ikarama Community during the flag off of a free medical outreach as part of activities marking the 5th anniversary of Governor Douye Diri in office, the health commissioner disclosed that the free medical outreach programme will provide free medical consultations, surgical interventions, screenings, and health education.

He stated that it will also serve as preventive services to vulnerable populations, with a particular focus on maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, reproductive health, and minor surgical procedures.

” The idea is to target underserved communities across all the three Senatorial Districts in other to bridge the healthcare gaps, enhance early disease detection and provide timely interventions.

“This programme is not just another outreach programme but a demonstration of the prosperity government of unwavering commitment under the ASSURED programme for people to have easy access to health care in the state, especially for our most vulnerable ones.

“This intervention is to provide free medical care such as minor surgery, free eyeglasses, screenings, health education and others. In the cause of this outreach programme, two surgeries have been performed.

“Major surgery cases will be referred to the Cottage, Hospital at Otuasega, Diete Koki Hospital and Nembe Cottage Hospital. This is to make sure that no one is left behind due to financial constraints.

“As part of this programme, we will give a thousand mosquitoes bed net, food supplements, immunization and other health commodities.

“Health Care is a fundamental right, that is why, the government is building a resilient and inclusive health care system.” He assured.

Flagging-Off the Medical Outreach programme, the Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri stated the prosperity government was commencing the 5th anniversary with medical outreach. saying they can not talk of prosperity without health.

Diri who declared that the once abandoned hospital is now fully put into use said it will have Doctors, Nurses, and supportive staff amongst others.

According to the governor, the hospital is to provide services to all the communities around including some communities in neighbouring Rivers state.

” It will be operating as a cottage hospital with equipment put in place, ambulance and others. The state government will do everything possible to keep the hospital working.

” Take charge of the hospital so that the equipment and other things will not damaged.” He said.

Diri directed the commissioner of Health to look into the request made by the community and forwarded it to him for approval.

