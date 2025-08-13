Take Advantage Of Badminton Championship, Abia Dep Gov Tells Business Owners

Business owners and service providers have been called on to take advantage of the International Para Badminton and the All African Para Badminton Championships, billed to hold in Umuahia, Abia State capital, to promote and advertise their goods and services.

With the participation of over 220 athletes and officials from 16 countries, the championships, slated for September 12 to October 30, at the International Conference Centre Umuahia, will no doubt hold great opportunities for stimulating the local economy and businesses.

Declaring the event open during the Media and Marketing Reveal in Umuahia, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who doubles as chairman of the main organising committee, described the event as a defining moment in the State’s sports history.

According to Emetu, “This inflow will stimulate our local economy, from hospitality and tourism to transport and small businesses. More importantly, it will inspire a new generation of young people in Abia and Nigeria to embrace sportsmanship, perseverance and inclusivity.

“These back-to-back world-class events, sanctioned respectively by the Badminton World Federation, BWF and the Badminton Confederation of Africa, BCA, mark a defining moment in our state’s sports history. Hosting these championships in Abia is more than a sporting achievement. It is a statement of our capacity, hospitality and vision.

“This is the first time that such high-profile Para Badminton events are taking place on our soil and its position in Abia, not only as a sporting destination in Nigeria but as a proud member of the global badminton family”.

The Deputy Governor also affirmed that hosting the 2025 para badminton championships is an opportunity for Abia State to showcase its organisational excellence, cultural warmth and unwavering respect for athletes of all abilities.

Emetu added that para sports embody resilience, courage and triumph of the human spirit, noting that the next two weeks, Abia would welcome athletes, coaches, officials and fans from across Africa and around the world and called on all stakeholders, government agencies, corporate sponsors, the media, and sport associations to support the event.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, revealed that the State government has released funds for the successful hosting of the championships.

He lauded the Governor for purchasing a specialised mobility bus for Abia athletes to enhance their transportation and accessibility during competitions, the procurement of cutting-edge para-badminton maintenance equipment, among other assistance.

Contributing virtually, the National President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Francis Orbih, appreciated Governor Otti’s commitment and support towards the development of sports, particularly para-badminton.

He said Governor Otti has sponsored the State contingent to the World Para-Badminton Championships and assured that the country’s governing body would provide full support to ensure success in the championship.

Earlier, the 2nd Vice Chairman, Para Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Ekeoma Samuel, described the forthcoming event as historic and declared that so far, over 16 countries have entered for the tournament, while it is expected that over 224 players across the world will be coming to Abia State.

He described the competition as massive and the first of its kind in the game of para badminton, adding that Abia would be hosting the highest number of tournaments at this level.