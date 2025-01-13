Takaful: Nigeria Strengthens Pact With Malaysia To Unlock Potential

Share

To fully unlock the potential embedded in Takaful insurance, the Federal Government, through the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), last week met with the High Commissioner, High Commission of Malaysia to Nigeria, Mr. Aiyub Omar, in Abuja.

Welcoming the envoy to NAICOM headquarters, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, delved into the core functions of the Commission, emphasising its dual role in regulating the insurance industry’s business activities and driving growth and development in Nigeria.

A statement by the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Abba Khaleel, said, to achieve the latter, the CFI suggested studying countries with similar characteristics, such as Malaysia, which has witnessed rapid growth in Takaful insurance over the past three decades.

He said this approach would enable the Commission identify best practices, gain valuable insights, and adapt strategies that have proven success in similar markets.

According to him, by exploring international models and benchmarking against industry leaders, the Commission aims to create a more conducive environment for insurance growth in Nigeria, ultimately benefiting policyholders and stakeholders alike.

The Commissioner further stressed the importance of knowledge sharing to replicate success ful models in Nigeria, particularly in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy.

He said this goal, aimed to be accomplished within eight years, relied heavily on collaborations with foreign governments, including Malaysia. Given Nigeria’s low insurance penetration, the potential for growth and investment is substantial.

Notably, the country has made progress in the Takaful insurance sector, expanding from a single company in 2013 to six companies currently under the National Insurance Commission’s regulation.

To tap into this potential, the CFI emphasised the need for knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships. He said: “By learning from Malaysia’s experiences and best practices, Nigeria can accelerate its economic growth and development, ultimately achieving the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy.”

The CFI brought to the Malaysian High Commissioner’s attention the newly passed Insurance bill by the Senate, which now awaits concurrence from the House of Representatives.

He said: “This bill is expected to significantly boost capital in the insurance industry and create new investment opportunities.

By enhancing the regulatory frame – work, the bill seeks to promote the growth and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

On his part, the Malaysian High Commissioner said he was thrilled by the reception by the National Insurance Commission and expressed his enthusiasm for collaboration.

He highlighted Malaysia’s expertise in Takaful insurance, emphasising the potential for bilateral agreements to drive growth in Nigeria’s insurance industry, particularly in the Takaful sector.

Noting NAICOM’s strong interest in developing the industry, the High Commissioner pledged to facilitate connections between Malaysian Takaful insurance companies and Nigerian stakeholders, paving the way for further investment and cooperation.

This partnership could leverage Malaysia’s experience in Takaful insurance, which has been a significant contributor to the country’s Islamic finance sector.

The Malaysian High Commissioner expressed interest in capacity building for NAICOM staff, proposing a training programme led by Malaysian resource personnel.

This programme will aim to enhance the skills and knowledge of NAICOM staff as regulators, ultimately adding value to the Nigerian insurance industry.

This initiative aligns with NAICOM’s goals, which include strengthening supervisory capabilities, improving safety and soundness, and fostering innovation and sustainability in the Nigerian insurance industry.

By collaborating with Malaysian experts, NAICOM can leverage international best practices to achieve these objectives.

Share

Please follow and like us: