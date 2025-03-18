TAJBank Unveils N20bn Sukuk Issuance To Strengthen Capital Base

Share

TAJBank, Nigeria’s non-interest financial institution, has announced plans to issue a landmark N20 billion Mudarabah Sukuk bond, a bold move aimed at reinforcing its additional Tier 1 capital and accelerating business expansion.

In a statement yesterday, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Joda, underscored the significance of the issuance, which is part of the bank’s ambitious N100 billion Sukuk programme.

This strategic financial instrument is poised to further entrench ethi – cal investing principles while enhancing the bank’s market reach. Building on the successful debut of its N10 billion Sukuk bond in 2023, TAJBank is now set to introduce a compelling investment opportunity with a competitive 20.5 per cent annual return, a significant draw for both individual and institutional investors.

Joda emphasised that the Sukuk issuance rep – resented more than just capital expansion—it is a commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable wealth creation.

“This new Mudarabah Sukuk offers a secure and ethical investment pathway, allowing participants to partake in our profit-sharing model while reinforcing our mission to broaden access to innovative financial solutions,” Joda stated.

As the first non-interest bank to list a Sukuk instrument on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), TAJBank continues to redefine the financial landscape. The proposed N20 billion Sukuk is expected to attract a diverse pool of investors seeking stable and Sharia-compliant investment alternatives.

The announcement follows the recent admission of TAJBank’s N10 billion Sukuk Mudarabah on the NGX, a milestone celebrated with a closing gong ceremony.

Industry leaders, including NGX’s Divisional Head of Capital Markets, Jude Chiemeka, hailed the transaction as a trailblazing initiative in Nigeria’s Islamic finance sector.

“The N10 billion issuance, offering a 15 per cent annual return, represents an innovative blend of equity and debt, marking a historic first in the nation’s financial ecosystem,” Chiemeka noted.

