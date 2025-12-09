TAJBank, NAHCON Sign MoU On Hajj Savings Scheme

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s biggest non-interest bank by assets base, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS).

The Managing Director/ CEO of TAJBank Limited, Mr Hamid Joda, who spoke on the pact at the weekend during a virtual chat with journalists, maintained that the pact would further enable TAJBank to extend the frontiers of its socioeconomic interventions to aspiring pilgrims nationwide, particularly at a time when airfares are surging and potential pilgrims are finding it challenging to cope with the rising costs of pilgrimage.

He said: “Let me say that the MoU with the NAHCON on the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) aligns with our mission to support the needy in Nigeria.

So, with this deal,TAJBank will explore its strong digital platforms and physical networks in our branches to take the HSS to the grassroots and enable intending pilgrims to access funds at ease for their travels.