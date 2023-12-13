TAJBank earns highest credit ratings in NIB sector

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, has again set a record with Bbb+ rating by the foremost rating agency – Agusto & Co -, thereby making the fast-growing non-interest lender the best rated in the nation’s Non-Interest Banking (NIB) space. The latest rating, which is a notch up from TAJBank’s previous rating, is a recognition of the bank’s high quality balance sheet and robust earnings capacity. The lender clinched the rating of Bbb last year despite the prevailing economic situation, and this year as a result of its operational efficiency and best practice principles was upgraded to Bbb+, a development, industry analysts attributed to the bank’s zeal and strong performance rendering its innovative products and services to its growing customer base.

Commenting on the improved rating of the bank by the rating agency, the Founder/CEO of the fastest growing and value-driven non-interest lender, Mr. Hamid Joda, described the improved rating by Agusto & Co as a clear demonstration that TAJBank has continued to prioritise necessary risk management and operational controls, with clear focus on quality processes related to first class standards, management, and administration lifecycle.

He stated: “The latest rating of TAJBank by the reputable agency has, once again, confirmed the management’s commitment to world-class standardization of the bank’s operations, especially in terms ensuring high operational standards and service provisions for our growing customers on a sustainable basis. “As we have consistently assured our customers and industry regulators, our primary goal is to deliver cutting edge quality and operational systems and services as well as protect the interest of our customers and by so doing, retain TAJBank as the leader in the NIB subsector of the banking system and make it the preferred choice for valueconscious customers in non-interest banking services in Nigeria and globally.