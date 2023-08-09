Taiwo Odukoya, Fountain of Life pastor, dies at 67

Taiwo Odukoya, Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, is dead. The church confirmed his demise on its official Facebook page yesterday. “The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, teacher, a great servant of the most high God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” the message on the church’s Facebook page reads.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a greater leader!!!” He was said to have died in the United States of America (USA) on Monday. The death of the 67-yearold Odukoya comes less than two years after he lost his wife, Nomthi, a South African, on November 9, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. Odukoya’s second marriage to Nomthi lasted 11 years and produced two boys. Before Nomthi, Odukoya was married to Bimbo for 21 years.

However, Bimbo died in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash which occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Bimbo, who was also a pastor at Fountain of Life Church, was mostly known for pioneering the “Single and Married” – a ministry that has been widely acclaimed for preparing youths and couples for fulfilling and lasting relationships. In December 2021, the pastor also lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, from cancer complications.