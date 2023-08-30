Taiwo Akinkunmi, Designer Of Nigeria’s Flag Dies At 87

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of Nigeria’s flag died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29 at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

Confirming the death, Akinkumi Samuel, the deceased son took to his official Facebook page to announce his demise on Wednesday.

In a terse statement, he wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark.

“Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”

History Of The Flag:

In 1958, Akinkunmi while living abroad, saw an advertisement in a national daily for the submission of designs for Nigeria’s national flag as the country’s independence from British governance was close.

Among the over 2,000 entries submitted, his design was picked. However, the original design of the flag featured a white band flanked by two green ones with a red sun and streaming rays on the white band.

Although the sun was eventually removed by the committee in charge, Akinkunmi’s design was selected for its ingenuity and profundity.

The green bands represent the forests and abundant natural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace.

It was hoisted on Independence Day, October 1, 1960, in place of the British Union Jack, while Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds when his design was selected.

He was commonly called “Mr. Flag Man”.

BIOGRAPHY:

Akinkunmi is a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State. He was born on May 10, 1936, in Ibadan, of Yoruba origin, the older of a set of twins. He lived with his father until he was 8 years old before he relocated to the Northern part of Nigeria. He began his early education in the North.

After his father’s retirement, he came down to the West and was re-enrolled at Baptist Day School, Idi-Ikan in Ibadan. He finished from Baptist Day School Idi-kan in 1949 and proceeded to Ibadan Grammar School (IGS) in 1950 where he enjoyed a very good education.

He left IGS in 1955 and took an appointment as an agriculturist at the Western Region Secretariat in Ibadan as a civil servant. He would then work for some years before gaining admission to the Norwood Technical College in London where he studied electrical engineering.

While studying there, he designed the Nigerian Flag. He returned to Nigeria in 1963 and went back to the agricultural department at the secretariat in Ibadan to continue where he stopped.

He worked as a civil servant until 1994 and retired as Assistant Superintendent of Agriculture.

He was honoured with Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR) and honorary life presidential adviser on 29 September 2014 at the Conference Centre Abuja.

He was also honoured with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) by President Goodluck Jonathan.