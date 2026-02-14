Taiwo Afolabi Cup: 56 Clubs Jostle For Honours

The 10th edition of the annual Taiwo Afolabi Football Tournament kicks off on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Ojo-Oniyun Sports Complex, Ebute Metta, Lagos, with 56 grassroots clubs, comprising 32 male and 24 female, vying for top honours.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Oliver Omajuwa, Deputy Director of Strategy and Operations at SIFAX Group, the tournament sponsors, described the milestone edition as “a celebration of consistency, shared purpose and a decade of commitment to grassroots football.”

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” Omajuwa said. “Across our communities, particularly at the grassroots level, young people have exceptional football abilities but limited access to platforms that can help them grow. This tournament is designed to bridge that gap.”

The 10th edition will culminate in a grand finale on May 2, 2026, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Omajuwa explained that the choice of venue reflects how far the tournament has come and the growing recognition it continues to enjoy within the football community.

Highlighting the tournament’s impact over the years, Omajuwa said:

“From the first edition till now, the quality of play has improved, the organisation has become more professional, and several players who once featured here have gone on to secure higher-level football and educational opportunities. These success stories are why we continue to invest in this initiative.”