Taiwanese Global Tech Giant Eyes Ogun For Investment Opportunities

A Taiwanese multinational conglomerate and global tech giant, Foxconn has expressed interest in setting up its manufacturing plant in Ogun State.

AVP, Corporate BD Chairman Office, Mr Vincent Lee, disclosed this over the weekend when he led a delegation to meet Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the Gateway City Gate Interchange, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

He said the delegation was in the State to explore business opportunities with a view to establishing their operations.

According to Mr. Lee, his organization is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, with an annual revenue base of over $200 billion, employing thousands in its various manufacturing plants.

Foxconn, Mr Lee noted, is involved in smart manufacturing, technology infrastructure, and industrial development.

He said: “We are here in Ogun State today to meet with Mr Governor to discuss investment opportunities that will lead to establishing our business here in Ogun State.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Abiodun noted that the State is gradually emerging as Africa’s investment and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) powerhouse due to the various reforms and conducive business environment put in place by his administration.

He stated that the State’s success story is its unmatched ability to generate sustainable revenue and attract private capital without relying exclusively on federal allocations.

This fiscal creativity, the governor emphasised, has positioned the State as an economic model for Nigeria, with ICT serving as a central driver, from automating revenue processes to expanding its digital economy.

While assuring that the State would be consistent in unlocking opportunities that empower citizens and strengthen investor confidence, Governor Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue showcasing the State as a hub for technological advancement, with deliberate policies that promote ICT as both an enabler of governance and a magnet for global investors.

“By unveiling the State’s tech hubs, supporting digital entrepreneurs, and encouraging partnerships with international firms, Ogun has aligned itself with global trends in digital competitiveness and innovation,” he said.

Governor Abiodun, who describes himself as Ogun State’s “Chief Marketing Officer,” stated that by actively engaging investors and highlighting Ogun’s unique advantages—which include its strategic location, industrial base, skilled workforce, and supportive policy environment—he demonstrates a relentless commitment to showcasing the State’s investment opportunities to the global community.

He said the introduction of advanced geo-mapping systems has led to transparency, efficiency, and accountability in land allocation, which, apart from preventing multiple allocations and closing loopholes, also builds investor confidence by providing clear, reliable, and accessible land data and bolsters the State’s revenue.

While calling on both local and foreign investors to take advantage of these unique features, the State helmsman noted that as Nigeria’s industrial gateway, Ogun State is fast cementing its reputation as one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment and innovation, with its combined resilience, creativity, and cutting-edge technology driving monumental economic transformation.

“By leveraging private investors’ acumen and a forward-looking development strategy, Ogun has emerged as a shining example of how sub-national governments can thrive in a challenging economic environment,” Governor Abiodun submitted.

Other members from Foxconn include Mr Jesse Chao, Senior Director, Corporate BD Chairman’s Office, and Mr Brian Chen, Counsellor, Government Relations.