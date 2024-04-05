Taiwan Quake ‘Rained Rocks Like Bullets’ – Survivor

Rescuers in Taiwan are working to free about 100 people that remain trapped, a day after the island experienced its worst earthquake in 25 years. One survivor recounts how the tremors unleashed rockslides “like bullets” around the coal mine he was working at. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the eastern county of Hualien, killing nine and injuring more than 1,000.

Some stuck in tunnels and near a national park have been rescued by helicopters, but 34 are still missing, reports the BBC. Food supplies have been air-dropped to dozens trapped in these areas, local reports say. “The mountain started raining rocks like bullets, we had nowhere to escape to, everyone ran beside the sandbags for cover,” the survivor, identified by his surname Chu, told Taiwan’s Central News Agency.