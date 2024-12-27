Taiwan: Ex-Presidential Candidate Charged With Corruption

Share

Ko Wen-je, once a rising star in Taiwanese politics and a presidential contender, was indicted yesterday on corruption charges.

The 65-year-old is accused of accepting half a million dollars in bribes involving a real estate dealing during his term as mayor of Taipei, as well as misreporting campaign finances during his run for president in January.

Prosecutors are seeking up to 28.5 years in prison.

Ko’s indictment deals a crucial blow to the political movement he represents, which has struck a chord with voters looking for an alternative to the ruling Democratic People’s Party and main opposition Kuomintang, reports the BBC.

Ko, who denied the corruption allegations, was arrested in September and held in detention.

Prosecutors said yesterday that he was among 11 people who were being prosecuted.

Several other members of his Taiwan People Party have also been charged for misappropriating political donations.

