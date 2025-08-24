Taidob College Names Road After Jim Obazee

Taidob College, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has named a 172-metre street within its premises after Jim Osayande Obazee, Special Investigator to President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his contributions to education, accountability, and national development.

The road was commissioned on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, during the school’s graduation and prize-giving ceremony by Prof. Jonathan Babalola, Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, who praised Obazee’s steadfast support and commitment to shaping future leaders.

In a letter dated August 13, 2025, Obawumi Jiboku, Director of Taidob College, described Obazee as a “steadfast supporter and lover of education,” noting his exceptional contributions to the school’s growth.

“This is more than a name on a signpost; it is a lasting symbol of gratitude and a testament to the critical role you have played in our story,” Jiboku wrote. “The road will henceforth be known as Jim Osayande Obazee Road, serving as a daily reminder of service, integrity, and dedication to the common good.”

The recognition brings to 55 the number of awards Obazee has received for his contributions to accounting, public service, and high-profile investigations, including his probes of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014 and 2023 that led to the removal of former CBN Governors Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Godwin Emefiele.

Obazee was also named: Gold Award Winner (Public Service Category) by ThisNigeria newspaper in 2024, outstanding Investigator of the Year 2024 by Top Society Magazine (UK), outstanding Investigator of the Year 2024 by Blueprint newspaper’s Impact Series and Awards (July 22, 2025).

ThisNigeria Publisher Eric Osagie praised Obazee for “courage and forthrightness in public service,” while Blueprint Managing Director Salisu Umar lauded his fearless pursuit of “institutional accountability, transparency, and governance reform.”

Obazee is credited with several landmark reforms: 2014 CBN probe that led to Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s removal as CBN Governor, 2023 CBN investigation, leading to the dismissal of Emefiele and four deputies, Exposure of the MTN and Nigerian banks’ capital repatriation scandal, resulting in over $8 billion refunds and N5.87 billion fines, Recovery of stolen assets at the Bank of Industry (BoI) and investigations into Zenith Bank, GTBank, Access Bank, and Stanbic IBTC, Leadership of Nigeria’s adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2012 and creation of the National Code of Corporate Governance (NCGG) in 2016.

Obazee, a former Executive Secretary/CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), also served as Chairman of the United Nations ISAR Group, the only intergovernmental working group dedicated to corporate transparency and reporting.

In response to the honours, Obazee said the recognition symbolized hope in a system that still values accountability:

“Once you become convinced that shadows are beautiful, irretrievable darkness becomes your reality… These gestures remind me to remain steadfast, regardless of how rough the road may be. I am humbled and encouraged to continue investing in young people, the hope of Nigeria.”

President Tinubu appointed Obazee under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution to investigate and reform the CBN, NNPCL, FIRS, NPA, NIMASA, NAICOM, and other key entities, as part of a sweeping anti-corruption and accountability drive.