Tai Solarin Varsity Denies Employment Notice

The management of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has denied a report making rounds that it requested individuals to submit their credentials for employment in the University.

In a statement issued by Dapo Oke, the University’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council said, “We would like to clarify that this request did not originate from our institution and, therefore, has nothing to do with such information.

“We urge all members of the University Community and the public to exercise caution and to be vigilant in order to avoid potential scams.”

It will be recalled that the Federal Government recently adopted TASUED as a Federal University.

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education.

It was named after Dr Tai Solarin, a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.

TASUED is the first federally owned Tertiary Institution in Ogun East Senatorial District.

With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment, a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, noted after the announcement.

With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government now oversees three education universities which are: Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo are the country’s other two universities of education.

