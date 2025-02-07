Tai Solarin University Has Witnessed Remarkable Progress In 20 Years – VC

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, (TASUED) Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo, has said that the University has witnessed remarkable progress in its 20 years of existence.

Professor Banjo who spoke at the Special Senate Session in commemoration of the University’s 20th anniversary on Friday, said that the anniversary is not just an occasion for celebration, but also an opportunity for reflection and strategic planning.

“Twenty years ago, we embarked on a journey of academic excellence. Today, as we reflect on our achievements and look forward to the future, we have a lot to celebrate.

“This special senate session serves as a rendezvous to celebrate the dedication, hard work, and vision of those who have contributed to the growth and success of the university.

“From our founding fathers, those who laid the foundation, to the successive generations of administrators, faculty staff, and students, each has played a vital role in shaping the institution we know today. I salute you all for your special contributions to the University of our first consideration and best choice.

“Looking back over the past two decades, we have witnessed remarkable progress. We have grown into a recognized specialized centre of learning.

“Our alumni have gone out to the global space to make significant contributions in various fields, serving as leaders, innovators, and change-makers in their respective communities.

“We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and the positive impact they are making on the world,” he said.

The VC stressed that as the University looks to the future, it must acknowledge the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, saying that the world is changing rapidly and that the University must adapt and innovate to remain at the forefront of higher education development in Nigeria and the entire world

He said: “We must continue to invest in our colleges, staff, and students, providing them with the resources and support they need to excel in teaching, research, and community services.

“I am confident that the next 20 years will be even more transformative for Tai Solarin University. By working together with a shared vision and unwavering dedication, we can achieve even greater heights of academic excellence and make a lasting impact on the world.

“To all our dear colleagues who have retired from the service of the university and our other beloved ones who have gone home to join the saints triumphant on the other side of the river, we pay our due respects and tributes to your selfless services and recognise your roles in the growth of the university while you were in the saddle.

“May the souls of the departed colleagues rest in the Lord in Aljanah, and May the Almighty Allah grant His mercies to the families they all left behind

“Please permit me to use this medium to thank all my predecessors in office for handing over to us a virile, dynamic, and healthy institution of pride. It is a huge responsibility to keep the flag flying despite all the challenges.

“TASUED, no doubt, is still a work in progress, but thank God we met a system that is working well to surmount all the challenges. I’m confident as well that we will be leaving the university better than we met it.”

The scholar also thanked all the past and present Governing Council and members of the university management “for their unwavering support and commitment towards lifting up the songs of TASUED.

“It is my joy that everyone in the system has contributed immensely to the growth of the system to give us the TASUED of our dream as we have it today.”

He further expressed appreciation to the Senate for organizing the special session and for their continued support of the university’s mission.

“I also thank all our stakeholders – our students, colleges, staff, alumni, and host communities– for their invaluable contributions to our success stories.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, let us reaffirm our commitment to the core values that have guided us throughout our journey: academic excellence, integrity, innovation, and service. May the sweet memories of our labour be enough to give us the satisfaction that we have given our best in service to the great institution.

“Please join me in congratulating our Pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oyekanmi Olukayode Oyesiku, on his appointment as Professor Emeritus in the university As he was the first Vice-Chancellor, he is also the first individual to be honoured with the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus.

“He has no doubt paid his dues in the academic world and through his pioneering roles of leading this academic community.

“We appreciate his roles in our developmental history, hence this special recognition on this special occasion. We wish him many more fulfilling years in good health as we look up to him for more services and mentoring,” he said.

At the heart of the commemoration was the recognition of TASUED’s remarkable journey, from its establishment in 2005 by the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to becoming a globally recognized centre of excellence.

Daniel, represented by Dr. Tunde Amore, recalled how he not only signed the enabling law for TASUED but personally secured its certificate of recognition from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

He expressed immense pride in TASUED’s evolution, stating, “I am one of the happiest men on earth with this milestone achieved.”

The university’s past Vice-Chancellors took turns to share their experiences, highlighting the institution’s resilience and growth despite challenges.

One of the high points of the ceremony was the conferment of the title of Professor Emeritus on the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oyesiku.

The university’s orator, Kemi Oriola, delivered an abridged citation detailing Oyesiku’s immense contributions, including his role in establishing TASUED’s e-learning centre, digitalization of academic processes, campus landscaping, and securing an N128 billion grant.

Overcome with emotion, Oyesiku remarked, “I feel like smiling and crying at the same time. TASUED is first among equals, and I predict that in the next 20, 30, or even 80 years, it will remain a beacon of excellence.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olukayode Oyekanmi Oyesiku, who was also honoured as TASUED’s first Professor Emeritus, reflected on his tenure.

“Fifteen years ago, I left the university, but seeing what it has become today is a dream fulfilled,” he said, overwhelmed with emotion.

Professor Segun Awonusi, the second Vice-Chancellor, joined virtually and praised the courage of TASUED’s founding fathers, particularly Gbenga Daniel.

He recounted how political interference once threatened the university’s existence, referencing former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s attempt to scrap TASUED.

“The people rallied and resisted the move. It was a political vendetta, but thanks to the intervention of the Awujale of Ijebuland, the university was saved,” he revealed.

Professor Oluwayemisi Obilade, the only female Vice-Chancellor in TASUED’s history, expressed joy over the institution’s academic excellence. “TASUED has come to stay. I see our graduates excelling abroad on scholarships, and that makes me proud,” she said.

Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, the fourth Vice-Chancellor and now Ogun State Commissioner for Education, highlighted TASUED’s global ranking, emphasizing that it is the first of its kind in Nigeria, second in Africa, and eighth in the world.

He commended past and present administrators for sustaining the university’s vision.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, TASUED branch in its goodwill message presented by its Branch Chairman, Comrade Kehinde Akeem Adebayo, congratulated the university community on two decades of academic excellence, innovative research, and service to society.

The message highlighted the university’s reputation as Nigeria’s leading institution of education and acknowledged its contributions to national and global knowledge.

However, the union urged the management to address outstanding conditions affecting staff, particularly the implementation of the Senior Deputy Registrar position, which has already been approved by the Governing Council.

The union emphasized that while the anniversary is a time for celebration, it should also serve as a moment of reflection for the institution to improve the welfare and career growth of its workforce.

“These two decades have been years of dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions to mankind. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we implore the management to fulfil the remaining conditions that will enhance staff progression, especially for non-teaching staff,” the statement read.

