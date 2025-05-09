Tah: Africa Must Stop Buying What It Already Has

Share

A presidential candidate for Africa Development Bank (AfDB) election coming up this month, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, has advised countries across Africa to stop buying what they have.

Tah, in his article, lamented that across Africa today, a quiet tragedy that is not the scarcity of resources or even a lack of ambition that holds the continent back was playing out.

According to him, “it is the deeper, more corrosive failure to fully believe in ourselves — to trust what Africa can produce, to invest in what Africans can create, and to trade first and foremost with one another.

“Throughout the continent, the evidence is striking. “Angola, for instance, imports $500 million worth of beef every year, even as Namibia — right next door — produces EU-grade beef at lower cost.

“Malawi purchases $48 million worth of maize every year, while Tanzania, a few hundred kilometres away, exports maize at nearly half that price. “Zambia imports 360-million litres of fuel annually, despite Angola offering supply at prices up to 40 per cent cheaper.”

He said these were not isolated inefficiencies; but symptoms of a systemic failure — one that cuts across Africa’s regional economic communities (RECs). “It is a failure of co-ordination, infrastructure, political will and, above all, of trust.

“Every year, Southern Africa alone forfeits an estimated $32 billion in potential intra-African trade due to these dysfunctions,” he said.

He recalled the African Export — Import Bank’s 2024 intra-African Trade Report, which said intra-African trade remained stuck at around 15 per cent of total African trade volumes, compared to over 60 per cent in the EU and nearly 50 per cent in Asia.

The same pattern persists across West, Central, East and North Africa. “We have the resources. We have the markets. We have the demographics. Yet, we remain trapped in a pattern of looking outward for what we already possess.

“The cost of this failure is profound. It manifests in lost jobs for our youth, inflated food and energy prices for our families, wasted foreign exchange reserves, and increased vulnerability to global shocks.

“In the face of a fragmenting global economy — where supply chains are being redrawn, financial conditions are tightening, and climate risks are escalating — Africa’s dependency model is becoming ever more untenable,” he said.

According to.him, Africa’s macroeconomic context today is precarious but not hopeless. According to the IMF’s April 2025 World Economic Outlook, the continent’s GDP growth slowed to 3.2 per cent in 2024, down from 3.8 per cent the previous year.

“The future is still ours to claim. But it will not be given. It must be built — by Africans, for Africans, with partners who respect our agency and match our ambition. “Public debt remains elevated at around 60 per cent of GDP for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Inflation, though moderating, still averages 12.5 per cent. Africa continues to pay the highest risk premiums globally to access capital markets, spending five times more on debt service relative to concessional finance opportunities.

“But these macro indicators tell only a part of the story. The real challenge lies deeper: a fragmented economic space, underdeveloped regional value chains and a structural infrastructure financing gap estimated by the African Development Bank (AfDB) at $68 billion to $108 billion annually.

“If we do not fix these underlying problems, no amount of external financing will sustainably change our trajectory. “But there are rays of hope already on the horizon.

Across the RECs, significant momentum is emerging. In Ecowas, Nigeria’s energy diversification, Ghana’s fiscal stabilisation and Ivory Coast’s agribusiness expansion stand out.

“In the East African Community, Kenya’s leadership in digital finance and Tanzania’s agricultural productivity gains are transforming local markets. “In Comesa, Rwanda’s technology innovation and Ethiopia’s industrial park development signal industrial drive.

“In the Arab Maghreb Union, Egypt’s renewable energy capacity and Morocco’s manufacturing growth lead continental benchmarks,” he added. He, however, said Sadc’s infrastructure corridors and green energy projects were reshaping trade connectivity.

“In Eccas, investments in cross-border agriculture and logistics are strengthening food security. “These examples are not isolated — they reveal a broader continental ambition: that Africa already holds the solutions it seeks externally, if only it mobilises them internally.

“These realities echo the aspirations enshrined in the AU’s Agenda 2063 — to build an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena”.

As Kwame Nkrumah, one of Africa’s foremost founding fathers, profoundly reminded us: “It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity.”

He further said that trade agreements alone would not deliver this unity, stress – ing that connectivity is not built on paper and that trust could not be legislated into existence. “It demands investment. It demands alignment.

It demands institutions that are not only technically competent, but politically committed to Africa’s sovereign, sustainable and inclusive development.

“Africa needs institutions that are fit for purpose — capable of scaling up financing to meet infrastructure gaps, driving regional project preparation, and supporting private sector growth, espcially for SMEs and youth-led enterprises.

“We cannot afford multilateral institutions stuck in 20th Century operational models while our realities evolve in the 21st Century.

We cannot afford delivery delays measured in years, when demographic and climatic pressures accelerate by the day. “The AfDB must lead this transformation. It must not simply lend more — it must lend smarter.

It must not only catalyse finance — but foster local value addition. It must not merely align with global climate priorities — but champion African climate priorities: adaptation, resilience and just energy transitions that deliver jobs and dignity.

“Africa’s recovery is not a story of isolated reformers — it is the unfolding of a continental ambition rooted in resilience, innovation, and growing ownership,” he added.

