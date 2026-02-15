Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) successfully staged Àjọṣe, a compelling theatrical production and radio drama series that used creative storytelling to address silence around women’s health, social responsibility, and positive behavioural change.

Held at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, the performance drew a diverse audience of students, creatives, and community members who were immersed in an emotionally rich and thought provoking experience.

Through relatable narratives and strong performances, Àjọṣe explored themes of healing, justice, compassion, and wellbeing, encouraging open dialogue on issues often left unspoken, particularly around women’s reproductive health.

TAFTA oversaw the creative process behind Àjọṣe, delivering a high quality theatrical experience that combined compelling storytelling with meaningful social messages.

The play demonstrated the academy’s continued use of the arts as a tool for education, reflection, and behavioural change among young people and wider communities.

Speaking about the performance, Bolanle Austen Peters, Founder of TAFTA, highlighted the importance of storytelling in driving social awareness.

“Àjọṣe is a powerful reminder that theatre can serve as more than entertainment. It can heal, educate, and inspire change.

The response from the audience shows that when stories are told honestly and creatively, they open up conversations that truly matter, especially around women’s health and wellbeing,” she said.

The production forms part of a broader initiative to leverage theatre, film, and radio as accessible platforms for education and social transformation, particularly for young people who are often excluded from critical health conversations.

Mr. JO Umoibom, Academy Lead at TAFTA, emphasized the impact of the creative learning approach behind the production.

“Our focus was to ensure that Àjọṣe remained youth centred, engaging, and intentional. By combining strong storytelling with creative education methodologies, we delivered messages around healing, responsibility, and compassion in a way that audiences could connect with and reflect on,” he said.

Audience reactions throughout the performance reflected deep engagement, with moments of laughter, emotion, and thoughtful silence underscoring the relevance of the themes presented.

Many attendees expressed appreciation for the production’s ability to address sensitive issues with empathy and cultural relevance.

Àjọṣe further reinforces TAFTA’s commitment to advancing creative excellence while tackling critical social issues through impactful and culturally grounded storytelling.