TAFTA: Over 2000 Women Attend Kreatives Connect Summit 2.0

Across Nigeria’s creative industry, many young women continue to navigate limited access to opportunities, networks, and the resources required to build sustainable careers.

At the Women Kreatives Connect Summit 2.0, hosted by Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, these realities were brought to the forefront through the voices and experiences of over 2,000 women in attendance, including participants from diverse backgrounds as well as persons with disabilities, reinforcing a strong commitment to inclusion.

For many, the convening created space not only to reflect on shared challenges, but to gain clarity on what is possible when access, support, and opportunity are intentionally designed. Fatima Usman, a participant, reflected on her experience “I realised that my experience is not isolated.

“Hearing others speak about similar challenges gave me a different perspective on what is possible.” Throughout the summit, conversations highlighted both the structural and personal barriers young women face, while also surfacing practical pathways for navigating them.

Participants engaged with industry leaders who shared lived experiences of building careers within the creative economy, offering insights grounded in persistence, adaptation, and continuous learning.

These exchanges contributed to a shift in perspective for many attendees, from uncertainty about career direction to a clearer understanding of how to take the next step within their respective creative fields.

Reinforcing the importance of community and access, a goodwill message from Bolanle AustenPeters, Founder of TAFTA, emphasized the need to continue building platforms that create visibility and opportunity for women. “At TAFTA, we believe women have an important role to play in shaping the future of the creative industry,” she said.

“Women Kreatives Connect was created to remind women that their stories matter, their voices deserve to be heard, and that even when the odds seem difficult, resilience and collaboration can open new doors.” The summit also created space for honest reflections on navigating challenges within the industry.

During the Women Versus the Odds panel discussion, featuring Joke Silva, veteran actress and producer, and Osas Ighodaro, actress and media entrepreneur, conversations centered on resilience, consistency, and the importance of community.

Speaking during the session, Joke Silva noted “Every journey in the creative industry comes with challenges. What matters is the willingness to keep learning, stay consistent, and remain true to your purpose. When women support one another, the path becomes clearer and the possibilities become greater.”

Participants were also connected to tangible opportunities that support their transition from learning to earning, including the distribution of content creation tools through TAFTA’s partnership with Ulanzi.

In addition, beneficiaries of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Program (WEDP) pitch competition — Halimah Ayomide Dunmoye, Victory Ajaja, and Uwaechie Maryanne Chidinma, were awarded cash grants of up to ₦750,000, enabling them to take the next step in growing their businesses.