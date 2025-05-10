TAFM 2025 Returns With ‘Reclaiming Self’

Share

The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM), Africa’s groundbreaking festival for bold and emerging voices, returns in 2025 with a powerful new theme: “Reclaiming Self”. This year’s edition expands beyond the screen to explore identity, wellness, and the transformative power of creativity.

Since its inception in 2022, TAFM has championed daring, diverse storytelling and carved out a unique space for underrepresented filmmakers across Africa.

The 2025 edition of TAFM deepens its commitment to bold, intentional storytelling with an immersive, cross-disciplinary experience. This year’s festival will weave together intimate film screenings, wellness activities, fitness sessions, art showcases, and live performances—creating a vibrant space where mind, body, and spirit are celebrated in full.

Filmmakers are however invited to submit works that explore themes of personal identity, cultural and societal resilience, and introspective journeys of healing, self-discovery, and authenticity.

Reclaiming Self runs deeper than just storytelling. It is an invitation to return to our core as creatives; to celebrate the beauty in our healing, our sensitivities, our calling. It’s about finding ourselves, our spark and our place within a creative community that welcomes us as we are; magical, beautiful, real.” said Precious Iroagalachi, Festival Director.

TAFM 2025 is set to hold in October between 9 and 30th across four African cities: Lagos, Abuja, Accra, and Dar es Salaam, with each location led by a dedicated regional manager. The festival will feature film screenings, workshops, wellness sessions, and networking events amongst others.

Share