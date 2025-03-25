Tactical Units Must Not Supplant Police Departments, PSC Warns

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday, warned that Tactical Units should not be allowed to supplant recognised Police Departments, especially at the State Command Headquarters.

This was as the commission approved the appointments of nine Commissioners of Police (CPs), some of whom will resume at Cross River, Taraba and other state commands. A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, read this:

“The Commission notes that many State Commissioners have abused these amorphous Tactical Units and had rendered recognised Police Departments redundant even when they are headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police.

“The Commission had, while interrogating nine Commissioners recommended by the Inspector General of Police for appointment and posting to state Commands, warned that the new CPs should allow the recognised Departments to function.

“Meanwhile the Commission has approved the IGPs recommendation for the appointment of Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba from Kano state as CP Zamfara state; Breret Emmanuel Simon.

