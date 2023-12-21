Tackling Trade Hitches Through Inclusive Dialogue

With non-oil export trade being repositioned as Nigeria’s next economic hub, stakeholders engaged in a dialogue to spot-check challenges, setbacks for a holistic approach, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Building a prosperous nation, one that is inclusive of all Nigerians, is at the core of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ and President Ahmed Tinubu’s administration signature tune. To reposition Nigeria’s economy for envisaged shared prosperity value, the administration targets an economic size of $1 trillion in 2026 and $3 trillion 10 years after. Ambitious economic target of $1 trillion is possible given Nigeria’s population size of over 200 million people.

The economic mileage Tinubu’s administration hopes to attain isn’t coming from the oil sector. It’s going to come from non-oil export segment of the economy where trade plays a pivotal role. In the new economic dispensation, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and its over 14 agencies have been fine-tuned by the Minister, Mrs. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, in readiness for trade as the main driver of the economy. To kick start the process of making trade Nigeria’s biggest economic hub, she organised a trade dialogue with stakeholders.

Imperative of trade dialogue:

Nigeria is an oil dependent nation, exporting crude oil as her major economic sustenance. Regretfully, the product is characterised with price volatility, un- stable production just as the global shift towards sustainable energy alternatives makes crude oil less attractive. Interestingly, Nigeria is alternatively well endowed in non-oil sector products and has a huge population in excess of 200 million people. The huge population size confers on the country an advantage in the area of trade.

Keying into President Tinubu’s administration of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and building a $1 trillion economic size in 2026, trade will be playing a pivotal role. To make trade Nigeria’s next economic hub, Uzoka-Anite organised a trade dialogue for stakeholders. The dialogue is themed: “Trade as Catalyst for Economic Diversification.” She tasked stakeholders to engage in open and constructive dialogues to address challenges in the trade sector. Noting that the present administration embarks on a transformative journey towards a prosperous trade regime, “we find ourselves at a crucial juncture in our nation’s economic trajectory.”

The Minister recalled with nostalgia that trade had always been a catalyst for growth and development as the country navigated an increasingly interconnected global economy. She noted that through dialogues, “we can identify common objectives, explore avenues for collaboration, and collectively address the barriers that hinder prosperity in our trading environment.” Anite noted that the country was currently going through some economic challenges necessitating President Bola Tinubu to pursue several policy initiatives, as part of his “Renewed Hope Agenda” to address them.

She said the agenda placed significant importance on trade as a driver of the economy and recognised that by fostering an enabling environment for trade, the country could attract foreign investments, boost exports, strengthen its position in the global marketplace, and create jobs. Speaking on the imperative of having a strategy for unhindered trade, the Minister said time was ripe for the country to have a trade policy that translates to a positive balance of trade. “Nigeria has to have a strategy for our trade.

We have to be deliberate in making sure that we promote positive trade practices that will increase our balance of trade. This trade policy is a guideline for how we are gonna operate in that sector. Trade is the backbone of the country and it’s important that there’s a guideline to support this sort of criticality the government is placing on trade,” she added.

Market access

According to the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria recorded huge financial losses as over 70 per cent of the food items and agricultural products exported out of Nigeria are rejected by potential buyers. Other agencies, trade bodies in the export value chain made similar declarations. Nigeria’s non- oil export products face rejection challenges overseas due to quality and packaging dilemmas. Dr. Uzoka-Anite in the early months of her resumption tripped out with addressing identified challenges.

She justified the trips, saying “the trips are not just to bring in foreign investments, part of them is to increase market access for exporters. We have a lot of pending bilateral trade agreements with lots of these countries. It also provided the opportunity for me to firm up those bilateral trade agreements and to increase access and acceptance of our products from Nigeria “In addition to bringing in foreign investments, we met with a lot of foreign investors and we were able to strike on a common ground and got some promises of potential investors that would want to bring in their investments into the country.

Some of them are actually coming in on those expressions of interest and we are already working on them but it’s too early to make any public declaration.”

Sustainable trade

The ministry organised the maiden edition of trade dialogue as a platform for public and Private stakeholders to converge with a view to exchanging ideas and forge partnerships that promote economic growth and development. The aim of the dialogue was to identify common objectives, explore avenues for collaboration and collectively address the barriers that hinder prosperity in our trading environment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Stakeholders and participants at the trade dialogue included the Minister and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, representatives of World Bank, Bank of Industry, USAID, UNDP, National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Women in International Trade (WIT), National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Fmr. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Fmr. Minister of Culture & Tourism & Fmr. President ACCI Chief Adetokunbo Kayode, and House Committee Chairman on Trade.

In the course of dialogue Participants observed some salient development required to ensure a hitch free trading between Nigeria and other nations. For instance, participants observed that African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provided the roadmap on how Africa will prosper in trade, by eliminating tariffs within the African continent, and emphasised the need for Nigeria to leverage the golden opportunity.

They argued that AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) would improve supply chain efficiency as a veritable catalyst for economic diversification in Nigeria. Besides, they said strict compliance with the GTI could enhance small businesses by sourcing and outsourcing raw materials from other African countries, including trading in services. Participants were worried that Nigeria was behind in AfCFTA implementation, noting that lateness was dangerous in any economic integration, therefore, called for speed-up the implementation process to maximise the advantage of the AfCFTA. Nigeria, stakeholders noted, is never short of policy documents, but implementation is always the problem.

They posited that lack of ECOWAS trade policy had hindered regional trade in Africa, adding that it was not yet time for Nigeria to sign an EPA with the European Union (EU) rather the Ministry should sequence trade policy and establish some template negotiations in trade and investment. “There is a failure of Nigeria to be faithful to agreements made with the foreign investors, there is a lack of awareness on the availability of locally manufactured products,” they posited.

Recommendations

For Nigeria to reap benefits of AfCFTA, the participants suggested a need to domesticate AfCFTA at the national and sub-national levels through sensitisation programmes for SMEs, including its gazetting through the National Assembly in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There is a need to capture the trade policy in line with the evolving dynamics and functional institution framework.

There is a need for Nigeria to harness its demographic strength by driving the AfCFTA through production and SME development to diversify the economy, create jobs and generate wealth on an astronomical level. The participants suggested a need to build the capacity of the SME sector to take advantage of the opportunities in the AfCFTA agreement among others.

Last Line

For Nigeria to reap bountifully from African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, trade dialogue initiative provided by minister is necessary to address challenges preventing Nigeria from optimising trade opportunities.