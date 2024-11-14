Tackling Scourge Of Sexual, Domestic, Gender-Based Violence In Nigeria (1)

Share

Sexual, Domestic, and Gender-Based Violence (SDGBV) is a pervasive issue, not only in Nigeria, but in many nations of the world, affecting millions of individuals, particularly women and girls.

The female gender has continually been the target of sexual violence, often raped and murdered by criminal elements in the society. Almost on a daily basis, news of violence against the female gender filled the social and mainstream media in Nigeria.

Alarming data

According to a 2019 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 30% of women experience physical violence in Nigeria while 24% of Nigerian women experience sexual violence.

Similarly, a report by UNICEF in 2017 stated that 45% of girls experience emotional violence in Nigeria, while 1 in 5 girls experience female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C).

In addition, widespread harmful traditional practices continue to exist, including widow abuse, early and forced marriage, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

It is estimated that 27% of women; aged between 15 and 49 years, have undergone some form of FGM/C.

Incidences of SDGBV

The causes of sexual, domestic and gender-based violence are numerous. They arise from cultural, social and sometimes religious motivation. A classic case was Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian female student who was brutally murdered on May 12, 2022, in Sokoto, Nigeria, by a mob of Muslim students who accused her of blasphemy against Islam.

The incident occurred at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, where Deborah was a second-year student. She had posted a message on a WhatsApp group, praising Jesus Christ for helping her pass her examinations, which some Muslim students found offensive.

The situation escalated, and Deborah was stoned to death in broad daylight and her body burned beyond recognition. The aftermath of the incident saw widespread violence against Christian sites, including attacks on churches and a hospital complex.

Two Muslim students were arrested in connection with the murder, but they were later acquitted due to the non-appearance of prosecution lawyers.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from religious leaders, human rights organisations, and government officials, calling for justice and an end to violence.

This is a classic example of violence against the girl – child and women in the northern parts of the country. In another incident, a popular gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu was believed to have been a victim of prolonged domestic violence, allegedly in the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, who was reported to have allegedly beaten and caused fatal internal injuries that later led to her to death.

Osinachi, 42, reportedly suffered such abuse that ultimately led to her death, leaving behind her traumatised children and aged mother. While family members, colleagues and acquaintances insisted that the ‘golden-voiced’ singer was a victim of domestic battery.

Global perspective

A global malaise, some societies have responded with various programmes and vigorous prosecution. About 35 per cent of women globally have experienced domestic abuse in one form or another, according to the United Nations.

The respected medical journal, The Lancet, said domestic violence, “is a global public health problem, with many short-term and long-term effects, on the physical and mental health of women and their children.”

Violence in the home is mostly perpetrated by males who are in positions of trust, intimacy and power over the female partners, like husbands, boyfriends, fathers, fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, step-fathers and step-mothers, and uncles.

One of such International, high profile domestic violence incident was the case of American Singer Chris Brown battery of his then girlfriend and professional colleague, singer Rihanna, who later opted out of the relationship to marry another person.

Religious and culture

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a US-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), many victims remain in abusive relationships due to religious and cultural beliefs.

“Some religious and cultural practices stress that divorce is forbidden,” the organisation said. Such counsel thrives in Nigeria and sustains the culture of abuse due to the absence of adequate, well-staffed social welfare departments by state and local governments.

In an Interview with New Telegraph Newspaper, a Lagos-based business woman and entrepreneur, Mrs Oluwaseyi Oduala, noted that domestic violence is often sustained because of Judeo-Christian belief that forbids divorce, encouraging numerous Christian women to continue to stay in abusive relationships.

According to her, “Many pastors insist that God hates divorce, therefore, a woman should not divorce her husband, even in the face of constant pain and emotional abuse arising from domestic violence.

“Apart from the Christian church, in our culture, women are usually encouraged to stay on in an abusive relationship because of the children. They often say, if you leave, your children will suffer. No woman can take care of your children like you.

“Those family members forget one thing that if the woman dies, the children will no longer have her around. My advice to any woman who is experiencing an abusive relationship, and is constantly battling domestic violence is to leave.

“Save your life so that you can live to tell the tale. Many women have perished as a result of domestic violence because religious institutions and family urge them to keep on enduring. I wouldn’t. Women, you only have one life to live.

You cannot die because you want to stay married. Marriage is supposed to be enjoyed not endured.” While Mrs Yinka Adeyemo, who was a victim domestic violence, narrated her experience, saying, “I left my first marriage because of domestic violence.

My husband and I were secondary school sweethearts and we got married and had children, but he would beat me at the slightest provocation. “It took my father’s intervention on many occasions to make him stop.

My father got him to sign an undertaking that he would stop beating me, but he would stop for a season and resume the beating later. “I had to divorce him. Although he came back begging with tears, I insisted on leaving.

Thank God I did. I was thinking, he would hit me in the wrong place one day and I might die. My children are all grown now and they come to see me.”

A cleric from the Living Faith Church in Lagos, Pastor Abiola Olasupo, who spoke with the New Telegraph Newspaper said, “People should not blame the church for domestic violence, although it is written in the Bible that God hates divorce, but the same Bible says that wisdom is profitable to direct.

“A case of domestic violence was once brought to me. I advised the woman to try separation since she sensed that her life was in danger. The Bible discourages divorce but it does not forbid separation when there is threat to life.

“This same woman, when she came to me said, her husband’s former wife warned her not to marry the man because of his violent nature. The former wife showed her pictures of three children she had for the man, but she had to leave.

“You know women are always eager to get married. In fact, some of them are so desperate to be married. They won’t listen to warnings. The Christian church will not force anyone to stay in a marriage where there is threat to life.

When I advised the woman to separate from her husband, she did and that way, they were able to settle their differences from afar and now, the man has learned his lesson. They are now back together.”

Speaking further, he said, “this issue of domestic violence happened in my life as a child, when my father married two wives and they started fighting. My father asked the two to go, but both refused, saying they cannot leave their children behind for another woman to abuse.

“No woman can care for their children like them. So, you see, it is a cultural norm. African women don’t like divorce. They want to stay on and look after their children.

My advice, as a Christian cleric, for women facing domestic violence, is to be separated from their husbands for a season, to see if they can settle their differences and then they can come back again.”

Govt intervenes

In Lagos State, the government proactively created the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team and passed the Lagos State Protection against Domestic Violence Law.

It defines it as, “acts against any person; physical abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation including but not limited to rape, incest and sexual assault, starvation, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, economic abuse, denial of basic education, intimidation, harassment, stalking, hazardous attack; ‘‘Including acid bath with offensive or poisonous substance, damage to property, entry into the complainants’ residence without consent where the parties do not share the same residence, or any other controlling or abusive behaviour towards a complainant where such conduct harms or may cause imminent harm to the safety, health or wellbeing of the complainant.”

But women are not the only victims; house maids – girls/boys, children, and teenagers are also victims with both men and women as the perpetrators. In 2015, Nigeria passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act criminalising all types of violence against persons, and offering protection and remedies for victims.

However, according to media reports, as at June 2020, only 18 states out of the 36 had domesticated the VAPP Act by 2021. The reasons are not far-fetched. In some cultures, domestic violence is still accepted as a way of life instead of a crime.

Some cultures view wife beating and thrashing of children as a right and duty of parents and guardians. The law should therefore be vigorously enforced to checkmate such primitive notions.

Indeed, domestic violence should be viewed as a human rights violation issue, touching on the rights to liberty, expression, and movement among others.

Eradicating it has been adopted by the UN as a Sustainable Development Goal. Parents/guardians, clerics and counsellors should stop persuading victims to tolerate abuse rather than report to the appropriate authorities. Police should take reports/complaints of domestic violence seriously and respond accordingly.

The prevention of domestic violence requires challenging cultural and social norms that tolerate or excuse it. Local and state governments should open, expand, generously fund, staff and train, as well as equip social welfare departments and homes for abused children with expert counsellors, therapists and psychologists to help victims recover.

Seeking remediation

In an interview with New Telegraph Newspaper, Barrister Muniru Shittu of Rosewood Attorneys, located at Victoria Island, Lagos advised anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek legal counsel and if they cannot afford legal services they must report the matter to the police or relevant agencies within the state.

“When you seek professional legal counsel, the lawyer will advise you on what to do and if there is need for litigation it will be taken up,” he disclosed.

Speaking further, Barrister Muniru Shittu said, ‘‘domestic violence often occur in the home when there is economic strain in the family. In a situation where the man is not able to provide as he used to and the woman is disrespecting him, the man will be angry.

In fact, anyone can be a victim of domestic violence. Children can be victims. “Domestic workers such as house helps, cooks, and drivers can be victims. Men can be victims of domestic violence. Many times, domestic violence is a result of underlying issues in which case, the person must seek therapeutic support.

“It could be a mental health issue. Some men have mental health issues and need help in which case they are victims themselves. In that kind of scenario, a psychiatrist is needed and not a lawyer. So, it’s a very diverse subject that should be treated with care.”

DSVA

In early 2024, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) reported a troubling surge in domestic and sexual violence cases, over a 10-month period, between September 2023 and July 2024.

The report released by the DSVA – an arm of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice – highlighted a dramatic increase in such cases. Since its establishment in September 2021, the DSVA has transitioned from being the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team to a more dedicated agency focused on combating violence against women and children.

In the period under review, the DSVA recorded a total of 6,456 cases, encompassing domestic violence, sexual assault, child neglect, and other forms of non-gender-based violence (GBV). The cases were reported through both physical and virtual channels, underscoring the agency’s accessible support services.

According to the statistics released at the time, out of the total cases, 3,925 involved adults, predominantly women, while 2,531 involved children. Notably, 90.4% of adult survivors were women, and 46% of child survivors were girls.

Domestic violence was the most prevalent form of abuse reported among adults, accounting for 73% of the cases, with rape comprising 3.5%.

For children, emotional abuse was the most common, representing 76.7% of cases, followed by physical violence at 5.4%. The report detailed specific figures, including 2,868 cases of domestic violence, 93 cases of rape, 138 cases of attempted rape or sexual assault, and 113 cases of sexual assault by penetration or threat. Other reported incidents in

cluded cases related to separation, divorce, neglect, and revenge pornography. It was earlier reported that Lagos was among the top five states with the highest reported cases of SGBV in Nigeria in 2024.

While states across the country recorded 6,142 SGBV cases between January and May of 2024, it was discovered that Lagos ranked fourth on the list with 279 reported cases. The new data obtained, however, showed that in 2023 alone, Lagos had 6,389 reported cases of SGBV for adults and children.

A breakdown showed that 3,813 cases were reported for adults, while 2,576 cases were reported for children. A further breakdown of the data showed that 90 per cent of adult cases were female, while 10 per cent were male.

Fifty four per cent of children cases were females, with males having 46 per cent of reported cases for children. On assault reported for adults, there were 99 rape cases, 114 sexual harassment, 110 threats to life, 2,649 domestic violence, 3 attempts to rape, 9 sexual assaults by penetration, 506 denials of resources, and 323 non-SGBV.

For assault cases reported for children in 2023, there were 263 cases of defilement, 153 physical assaults, 1,953 emotional violence, 136 neglect, 35 child molestation, 20 child labour, and 16 non-SGBV.

Alimosho topped the list of local governments with reported SGBV cases for adults, with 588 cases, while Ikorodu came second with 382, and Eti-Osa, third with 286 cases. Kosofe and Ikeja came fourth and fifth with 271 and 252 SGBV reported cases, respectively.

On assault reported for children, Alimosho also came first with 497 cases, while Ikorodu and Kosofe came second and third with 230 and 228 cases. Oshodi came fourth with 225 cases and Eti-Osa, fifth with 173 SGBV cases. Lagos had a total number of 4,412 walkin clients and 1,977 Virtual Referral and Response Service clients.

Head of DSVA speaks

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi said the state government has adopted a two-prong approach to addressing the menace of SGBV, which include prevention and providing immediate support to survivors.

While admitting that the state records more than 300 reported SGBV cases monthly, Vivour-Adeniyi said the agency is providing medical, legal, psychosocial, counselling, rescue and sometimes, empowerment to SGBV survivors.

She added, “Since, September 2023, we’ve noticed that we attend to an average of 300 new clients monthly for SGBV, and domestic and sexual violence for all gender – men, women, boys and girls.

“Now, the domestic and sexual violence agency is the statutory agency set up by the state government to prevent and ensure holistic response is provided to incidents of sexual and gender-based violence. “What we do, in essence, is adopt a twoformed approach.

“In the unfortunate instance that the case has happened, we ensure that the whole referral pathway is activated. What that means is survivors, as you would appreciate, require multi-disciplinary and various services.

They require medical, legal, psychosocial, counselling, rescue sometimes, empowerment, and of course, access to justice.

“In the cases of rape, and sexual violence; they need to make sure they access medical attention, ensure the case is represented as a dissertation, and then get a survivor advocate to accompany the survivor to ensure that they stay through the course and the case is subsequently assigned to the high court.

She further disclosed, “In terms of domestic violence, the response is not so straight forward because we are dealing with adults. We are survivor centres; so, we try to do what the survivor wants within the ambit of the law.

“Long and short of the story, we strive to make sure that when survivors report, they can access to holistic support.” On the government’s effort to prevent reoccurrence of cases, she said, “In terms of prevention, which we are very heavy on, what we’ve tried to do is use data to drive policy making.

“The data that we’ve been keeping for the past five, six, and seven years has helped us to identify local governments with high prevalence. It has helped us to conduct surveys and commission research to understand society’s perception of these issues.

“And so, with the information gathered, we’re now able to programme scientifically. “What we’ve done is to map out the different stakeholders in the society.

We’re looking at children, young people, adults, and community leaders. We’re looking at religious clerics, traditional rulers, men and women. We’re also looking at how to mainstream gender equality and discrimination. How we can mainstream that into the different sectors for sustainability purposes.”

She added that the government is leveraging on introducing issues like gender-based violence, gender equality, gender equity, patriarchy, masculinity, and femininity into the education institution for sustainability purposes.

To Be Continued.

