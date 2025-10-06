Tackling Rots In Justice Sector: Lawyers Seek Urgent Bar, Bench Reformation

Sequel to the critical state-of-the-judiciary address delivered by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at an event to mark the beginning of the 2025/26 legal year, lawyers are demanding an urgent reformation exercise that will cut across the Bar and the Bench, as a way of tackling the rots in the justice sector TUNDE OYESINA reports

When the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, took the podium at the Supreme Court complex during the swearing-in of 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to mark the commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year, many expected the usual congratulatory remarks.

Instead, what they got was a blunt, sobering assessment of the judiciary’s declining public image. Fagbemi did not mince words. He lamented allegations of corruption, inconsistent rulings and crippling delays that, in his view, were eroding public trust in one of democracy’s most vital institutions.

Even more controversially, he turned the spotlight on his colleagues at the Inner Bar, decrying reports of professional misconduct among SANs — a development he described as “worrisome and unbecoming”. According to him, “the role of our judiciary in consolidating our democracy has aroused much public interest and discussion.

It is a universal truism that the judiciary sustains the rule of law, which is the bedrock of our democracy. “Over the years, the judiciary has increasingly been called upon to adjudicate on matters that strike at the heart of our democracy— electoral disputes, constitutional interpretation, protection of fundamental rights, and other legal or public policy matters.

“Yet, this rising responsibility has firmly placed the judiciary in the court of public opinion. “It is quite concerning to see the adverse ratings and negative perception indexes of our judiciary. Public confidence in the judiciary has been shaken by perceptions of undue influence, inconsistent rulings, and delays that frustrate justice.

“Allegations of corruption, though often unproven, cast long shadows. While I agree that the judiciary should be accountable less to public opinion and more to public interest, may I respectfully insist that in this climate, the judiciary should discharge that accountability by being principled, independent and impartial.

Judiciary must show by action, not rhetorics, that justice is not for sale

“It must not only deliver justice—it must do so transparently, consistently, and with intellectual rigour. It is therefore the responsibility of everyone present here and beyond to ensure that, like Caesar’s wife, the judiciary is above reproach and suspicion.

I wholly adopt the admonition of my lord, Kekere-Ekun, JSC (as he then was), that it is the role of the court in the administration of justice to provide a conducive atmosphere for both parties – see BABAGANA HAMIDU v. THE STATE (2024) LPELR-62503(SC) (P. 24, paras. B-D) “My lords, the strength of a judiciary lies not in the volume of its judgements, but in their clarity, coherence and courage.

“Let our judgements be written not only for lawyers, but for the citizens whose lives they shape to preserve public trust and sustain the common man’s last hope.

I humbly pray that your lordship, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will cause ongoing reforms to gain momentum in the new legal year. “On my honour, I wish to affirm that my office remains committed to working with the judiciary and other stakeholders in the justice sector to advance reforms that will elevate the standard of justice delivery in Nigeria.

I support the ongoing administrative and legislative interventions, which include strategic and constant capacity building, strengthening institutional safeguards for judicial independence, and case management reforms to reduce delays and improve access to justice. “Your lordships, I must emphasise that at this juncture, the operations and proceedings of the Supreme Court ought to have become fully digitised or automated.

“I respectfully urge the National Judicial Council and the various Heads of Courts to accord topmost priority to full deployment of technology in the running of our courts to enhance case management. “While our quest for judicial reform is not limited to infrastructure, digitization and procedural efficiency, the reforms must extend to our legal philosophy and culture, how we conceive, pursue, and achieve justice.

It is our abiding duty to continue to evolve a legal system that serves a modern and informed society. “This brings me to a matter that should be of concern to us all: my office has, in recent times, taken note of the increasing number of complaints against senior members of the bar. Thankfully, these are few and far between, but they still constitute such numbers as to be troubling.

“The complaints border on professional misconduct and, if not addressed urgently, are capable of bringing this prestigious rank into disrepute locally and, as we have seen recently, internationally. We need to reverse the perception that the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria confers immunity from disciplinary measures for professional misconduct. We simply cannot have a Bar where one law applies to juniors and another to seniors.

‘My lords, of note is the topical and trending matter that recently struck at the standing of our profession in Nigeria in the eyes of the world and in a way that stands out in recent memory.

It bears sadly on the high esteem and integrity that our noble profession commands as a ‘sine qua non’ for our collective commitment and investment in the legal brand. I am referring to the recent decision (11th September 2025) of an English property tribunal, by Judge Ewan. Paton

“It will be remiss of me not to bring such an egregious development to the attention of my lords, in the hope that it is addressed frontally against the backdrop of the hallowed rules that guard and define the finest traditions by which our nobility should be measured.

“It is for this reason that my office has now taken the unusual step of verifying the authenticity of this and often complaints with a view to referring them to the appropriate disciplinary bodies. I look forward to receiving the cooperation of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Senior Advocates in this regard.

Rights group, analyst concerns

A rights group, Transparency in Judiciary, apparently reacting to the AGF’s address noted that, “public trust in Nigeria’s judiciary has long been fragile. Allegations of cash-and-carry judgements, forum shopping, and political interference have dogged the courts for years. “Cases drag on interminably, sometimes outliving litigants. Contradictory decisions from courts of coordinate jurisdiction deepen confusion. High-profile corruption trials often end in acquittals or technical dismissals.

“It is little wonder, then, that survey after survey consistently shows the judiciary ranking low in public confidence, compared to other arms of government. Critics argue that where justice is delayed or sold, democracy itself is endangered. “Legal historian, Prof. Akin Oyebode, once put it starkly:

“When judges are suspected to be for sale, and when the Bar aids and abets sharp practice, the entire edifice of justice trembles. “By raising these issues at such a solemn occasion, Fagbemi has reignited an old debate and put SANs, the elite of the profession, under the microscope”.

In a related development, a legal analyst, Fred Elabor, reportedly submitted that, “The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria was established in 1975, modelled after the Queen’s Counsel in England, to recognise excellence in advocacy and contribution to the law. For many, it represents the pinnacle of professional achievement. SANs enjoy special privileges: front-row seating, precedence in court, and a sense of prestige that often translates into higher feet. “But with privilege comes scrutiny.

Critics argued that some SANs have abused their influence by encouraging frivolous interlocutory appeals, deploying legal technicalities to frustrate substantive justice, or engaging in questionable client dealings. “SANship was meant to be an honour, not a licence. When the public begins to see it as a badge of arrogance or impunity, the rank itself is endangered.” “Fagbemi’s reminder that misconduct at the top tarnishes the entire profession is therefore not without basis”.

CJN’s push for judicial reform

Amidst the critical views of the judiciary by the AGF, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has expressed her resolve to initiate reforms for efficient and effective justice administration in the country. Justice Kekere-Ekun noted that the challenges facing the judiciary requires a collaborative effort of all the three arms of government, as well as the active participation of the citizens.

The CJN, while speaking at an event to usher in the 2025/26 legal year, where 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) were sworn-in, also vowed to ensure transparency and judicial excellence prevailed at the Supreme Court. Justice Kekere-Ekun also urged lawmakers at both state and federal levels to enact laws that would strengthen judicial independence, anti-corruption mechanisms and streamline court’s processes.

The CJN also pushed for adequate funding of the judiciary by the executive arm of government in order to improve judicial infrastructure and support the implementation of technological advancement. She revealed that the judiciary has made “significant strides” in operational efficiency, case management, and service delivery under her watch.

“Over the last legal year, the Supreme Court handled 2,280 matters, including 1,720 motions and 560 appeals, resulting in 369 judgements. This is an improvement over the previous legal year, during which 1,124 cases were handled with 247 judgements delivered”, the CJN said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun listed the reforms at the Supreme Court to include; creation of Court Records Processing, Central Information and Case Continuation Units. The CJN also lauded the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court Suleiman Galadima.

“COTRIMCO has collaborated effectively with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to expedite corruption and financial crime cases”, she said.

Structural deficiencies

Meanwhile, while lawyers’ misconduct is real, some stakeholders have linked the judiciary’s image crises to structural deficiencies, saying they cannot be reduced to personal failings alone. “Judicial budgets remain paltry. Courts lack basic infrastructure. Judges work in dilapidated chambers, without research assistants or modern case-management tools.

“Case backlogs is inclusive. With tens of thousands of pending cases, Nigeria’s courts are among the most congested in the world. Appeals can take over a decade to conclude. “Appointment process is also playing a vital role. Perceived politicisation in judicial appointments undermines merit and independence.

The Bar and Bench must work together to cleanse the system

“Inconsistent precedent is not left out. Poor record-keeping and lack of access to judgements contribute to conflicting rulings, especially in election cases. “Weak discipline is another key area . Though the National Judicial Council (NJC) disciplines errant judges, its processes are slow and often shrouded in secrecy. Similarly, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) is overwhelmed”, the stakeholders noted.

Lending credence to the stakeholders’ thoughts, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, reportedly said: “You can’t expect a judiciary that is starved of resources, hobbled by outdated laws, and constantly pressured by political actors to perform magic. The AGF should focus not just on naming problems but on fixing them”.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on how to tackle the rots in the justice sector, a public interest and constitutional lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said the way out lies in the deliberate recommitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability within the judiciary.

He said: “First, the leadership of the Bar and Bench must enforce strict disciplinary measures against erring lawyers and judges, ensuring that misconduct carries real consequences. The Rules for Professional Conduct in the legal profession is not a cosmetic document that you used as an adornment. It is there to be enforced.

“Second, judicial appointments and promotions should be based strictly on merit, not patronage, to restore confidence in competence and impartiality. “Third, the Bar and the Bench must embrace technology to reduce delays, while ensuring consistency in rulings through stronger precedent adherence. “Finally, and tied with the first point, continuing legal education on ethics will help reposition the judiciary.

Ultimately, the judiciary must show by action, not rhetorics, that justice is not for sale, and that it remains the last hope of the common man”. In his submissions, a law teacher, Dr. Abdul-Maleek Yusuf, opined that corruption in the judiciary is a reflection of the rots in the larger Nigerian society.

“While I support the need to sanitize our profession, I caution against selective outrage. Corruption is not peculiar to SANs or the Bar; it is a systemic malaise that affects the judiciary as an institution and indeed the larger Nigerian society. “We must be careful not to tar the entire silk community with the brush of misconduct.

“If the public perceives us as compromised, then even when judgements are sound, they will be doubted. The Bar and Bench must work together to cleanse the system. “It is good to admit there is a problem, but we must avoid politicising it. Nigerians must ask: is the AGF’s intervention about genuine reform, or is it a subtle way to intimidate judges and senior lawyers who hold contrary views to government?.

“Generalised statements can injure reputations. If there are cases of misconducts, let them be named and subjected to transparent disciplinary processes. Otherwise, we risk damaging the institution”, Yusuf said. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, listed certain measures that must be put in place to change the narratives. Ruya said: ”

Despite constitutional guarantees, state governors still control judicial budgets, creating avenues for subtle blackmail. Full financial independence, with direct charges on the Consolidated Revenue Fund, is seen as vital. “Introducing electronic filing, virtual hearings and case-tracking systems could drastically reduce delays. COVID-19 demonstrated the feasibility of remote hearings, yet uptake remains slow.

“Calls are growing for open, merit-based judicial appointments with input from professional bodies and civil society, rather than opaque selections dominated by political influence. “Stronger disciplinary enforcement, with published outcomes and timelines, is needed for both Bench and Bar. Some suggest mandatory ethics training for SANs every three years.

“Encouraging arbitration, mediation, and other ADR mechanisms could decongest courts, leaving judges to focus on cases of high constitutional or criminal significance. “To restore confidence, the judiciary must communicate better with the public, publishing more judgements online, issuing explanatory summaries, and making court processes more transparent”.

Also reacting, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that , “the thorniest issue raised in Fagbemi’s remarks is the balance between judicial accountability and independence.

While no one disputes the need for ethical enforcement, many lawyers fear that the executive arm may weaponise such critiques to cow the judiciary. “We must never allow the executive to dominate the judiciary under the guise of reform. Yes, there are challenges, but let the solutions be driven by the Bar and Bench in a spirit of peer accountability.

“If the public thinks lawyers are corrupt and judgements are bought, then our profession loses its soul. We need reform more than prestige. “Nigeria is not alone. Many common-law jurisdictions have battled with perceptions of corruption and delay. “Kenya established a Judicial Service Commission with strong vetting powers, leading to the removal of compromised judges. “South Africa holds public interviews for judicial appointments, enhancing transparency.

India has embraced e-courts and fast-track tribunals to reduce backlog. “United Kingdom publishes disciplinary rulings against barristers and solicitors, reinforcing accountability. “While contexts differ, these examples suggest that with political will and professional courage, Nigeria too can stem the tide of declining confidence”.