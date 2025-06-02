Tackling Rots In Aviation Sector

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers are pushing for the enforcement of stricter sanctions on airlines regarding flight delays, cancellations and passenger safety as a way of tackling the rots in the aviation sector

Some senior lawyers have decried the upsurge in cases of flight disruptions, safety lapses, consumer exploitation, among other challenges confronting the nation’s aviation sector. They asked regulators in the aviation sector to be alive to their responsibilities of enforcing regulations in order to restore sanity in the industry.

The lawyers spoke amidst similar concerns raised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at its recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Ilorin, Kwara State. From flight delays and cancellations to wildlife-related hazards on runways, the NBA decried a systemic collapse of service delivery and called for urgent legal and regulatory action to protect the Nigerian flying public.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting partly reads; “NEC decried the increasing incidence of flight delays, cancellations and poor service delivery by domestic airlines in Nigeria, including wildlife hazards at airports.

“NEC urged the NBA leadership to appoint a Regulatory Engagement Officer or Committee to interface with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and advocate for airline accountability, proper compensation, and consumer protection. “It had once been reported by a medium that, “flying within Nigeria has increasingly become a gamble. Airlines regularly cancel or delay flights without warning or explanation.

Passengers, many of whom have paid steep fares, are left stranded for hours, sometimes overnight, without refreshments, accommodation, or information” “A recent NCAA data covering September and October 2024 reveals a troubling trend of 5,415 out of 10,804 scheduled flights were delayed.

Despite these disruptions, passengers often find themselves powerless, unsure of their rights or what recourse exists under Nigerian law. “Some stakeholders in the aviation sector had equally noted that beyond scheduling issues, Nigeria’s aviation industry is also grappling with serious safety concerns.

Multiple reports of bird strikes and animal runway incursions have highlighted alarming lapses in airport safety. “In 2024 alone, an airline recorded 43 bird strikes, damaging aircraft engines and causing flight disruptions. Even more bizarre—but no less dangerous—are incidents of livestock on airport runways, with documented cases at airports in Bauchi, Calabar, Akure and Port Harcourt.

“These issues reflect gross neglect of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and suggest a fundamental failure in airport security, wildlife management, and emergency response systems”. Meanwhile , the NBA has resolved to engage aviation regulators on urgent consumer rights enforcement, provide legal aid for affected passengers and explore strategic litigation as a tool for reform.

Experts opinion

An Aviation expert once highligted that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR) provide a relatively robust legal regime designed to protect consumers.

According to him, Part 19 of the NCAR outlines specific rights of air passengers in cases of delays, cancellations, denied boarding and lost or damaged baggage. He further noted that airlines must notify passengers of delays beyond 30 minutes.

“Passengers are entitled to care, refreshments, hotel accommodation, or rerouting, depending on the length of delay. “A full refund or rerouting must be offered for cancellations. Passengers may claim monetary compensation unless delays are due to weather or extraordinary circumstances”.

It has however been noted that these regulations are rarely enforced. Most airlines flout them with little consequence, and regulators appear overwhelmed or indifferent. Another aviation expert submitted that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is empowered by law to sanction airlines that breach safety or consumer protection guidelines.

According to him, “It can suspend or withdraw Air Operator Certificates, impose fines, demand restitution to affected passengers”.

However, consumer groups and aviation lawyers accuse the NCAA of regulatory timidity. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is also under fire for failing to maintain basic airport safety, including effective perimeter fencing, wildlife control, and runway security.

Efforts by the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to overhaul the system are being watched closely. He has promised accountability and consumerfocused reforms, but implementation remains slow. Speaking on passengers practical and legal avenues, a rights group , Fairness In All, said: “passengers can document everything — boarding passes, airline notifications, receipts.

“Demand care, insist on refreshments, accommodation, or refunds as per NCAR. lodge complaints, use NCAA’s portal or physical offices. File legal action, especially in cases of repeat or deliberate negligence. Join Class Actions, for collective redress against consistent abuse”.

Lawyers position

In the wake of the NBA NEC’s resolution, some senior lawyers have expressed strong views on the way forward. An Abuja-based lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, in his reaction, noted that “flight delays and cancellations represent a significant breach of the contractual relationship between airlines and passengers.

“Airlines have a legal obligation not only to provide the transportation service, but also to ensure timely communication regarding any disruptions. Failure to do so opens airlines to breach of contract claims and regulatory penalties. “Furthermore, consumer protection laws like the EU’s Regulation 261 mandate clear rights to compensation and assistance.

Too often, airlines use vague ‘extraordinary circumstances’ claims to avoid liability, which legal professionals are increasingly challenging in court. “Passengers should know their rights and hold carriers accountable for unjustified cancellations or delays.” In his views, Timilehin Ojo, said: “from a consumer law perspective, airlines owe a duty of care to passengers that extends beyond mere transportation.

“When delays or cancellations occur, especially due to preventable reasons like poor scheduling or maintenance, passengers suffer tangible losses that the law recognizes including missed connections, business opportunities, and emotional distress. “Airlines must not only compensate financially, but also offer reasonable assistance such as rebooking and accommodations. “The law is clear that consumers should not be left stranded without support.

It is encouraging to see more jurisdictions tightening laws to protect air travelers, but enforcement remains a challenge.” Another lawyer, Adaora Obiechina, in her comments, said: “safety is paramount in aviation law and any decision to delay or cancel a flight must prioritize consumer safety above all. “Airlines and regulatory bodies have a non-delegable duty to maintain aircraft airworthiness and operational safety standards.

“Legally, if a delay is due to safety concerns, it is justified and passengers must be patient, but these safety delays must not be exploited as a loophole to evade compensation responsibilities. “Moreover, negligence in maintenance or operations leading to unsafe conditions can trigger liability claims, including punitive damages in some jurisdictions.

“Safety and consumer rights should not be viewed in isolation, but as interlinked legal imperatives.” Another lawyer, Oluwatobi Opeyemi while reacting submitted that; “Litigation over flight delays and cancellations has become more frequent as passengers are increasingly aware of their rights. “Courts have consistently upheld passenger claims where airlines failed to provide adequate notice or compensation under applicable consumer laws.

“Airlines that routinely cancel flights without reasonable justification risk class-action suits and significant reputational damage. ” The legal landscape is evolving to favour consumer protection, and airlines must be proactive in compliance and dispute resolution. “Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms also offer passengers an accessible remedy to avoid lengthy court battles.

“Regulators worldwide are under pressure to enforce stricter standards on airlines regarding delays, cancellations, and passenger safety. “From a regulatory legal standpoint, airlines must adhere to operational rules designed to protect consumers and maintain safety. “Non-compliance attracts heavy fines and, in severe cases, suspension of operating licenses.

“Passengers should be encouraged to report grievances to regulatory bodies, which increasingly take an active role in monitoring airline performance and penalizing violations.” In his submissions, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, said, “We have a robust legal framework under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR), but enforcement is practically non-existent.

“Airlines bank on passengers’ ignorance and regulators’ silence. Until we see aggressive penalties and courtbacked compensation awards, these abuses will continue. “In another stance , individual passengers are too disadvantaged to fight back. But a well-organized class action—especially if supported by NBA or public interest lawyers—can expose systemic violations. Litigation is not just about compensation; it’s about deterrence.

“Nigerians must stop tolerating abuse. Demand your rights. If your flight is delayed, get a written explanation. If they deny you refreshments or accommodation, document it and report to NCAA. Then consider legal action. Enough is enough.” While reacting, a rights lawyer, Mayowa Ajayi, noted that, “As lawyers, we have a duty to uphold justice—even at 30,000 feet.

The NBA’s NEC resolution should not end as a press release. We need coordinated legal interventions, policy proposals, and if necessary, lawsuits against defaulting airlines. “The NCAA and FAAN must understand that their job is not just operational oversight, but rights enforcement.

The regulators must publish compliance records, name and shame violators, and impose stiff penalties. “One well-documented lawsuit—where a court awards compensation, enforces the NCAR, and mandates change—can serve as a model case. Without precedent, airlines will keep hiding behind technical excuses.”

“Flight disruptions, safety lapses, and consumer exploitation are not just inconveniences—they are legal failures. “The NBA’s stance could mark the beginning of real accountability in the aviation sector. But without test litigation, regulatory boldness, and passenger assertiveness, the skies may remain lawless”.

