Tackling Rising Cases Of Unexplained Wealth

Some senior lawyers have called for a total enforcement of extant and existing laws to address the rising cases of unexplained wealth by individuals in public and private offices.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a call by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, for a legislation against unexplained wealth, as a way of checking the criminal activities of treasury looters in the country. Olukoyede, had urged the National Assembly to pass the Unexplained Wealth Bill pending since the 9th Assembly.

He made the appeal during the National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance, organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Public Accounts Committees.

The theme for the three-day conference was “Fiscal Governance in Nigeria: Charting a New Course for Transparency and Sustainable Development.” He said there were evidences of people living above their means and there was no clear-cut law holding them accountable. “In the last three weeks, we started a commission-wide investigation into the extractive industry, particularly the oil and gas sector.

What we have discovered is mind-boggling. “And we have only just opened the books. So much more corruption is to be unraveled. If this is what we’re seeing at the surface, imagine what lies beneath. “There is a very strong connection between the mismanagement of our resources and insecurity.

“When you look at banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, trace it back, and you will find a pattern of corrupt practices and diversion of funds that were meant to improve people’s lives. “Help me pass the Unexplained Wealth Bill. I’ve been begging for the past one year.

This same bill was thrown out in the last Assembly. If we don’t make individuals accountable for what they have, we’ll never get it right. “Someone has worked in a ministry for 20 years. We calculate their entire salary and allowances. Then we find five property , two in Maitama, three in Asokoro. Yet we’re told to go and prove a predicate offence before we can act.

That is absurd,” he said. The EFCC boss urged all Nigerians to put aside greed, politics and ethnic sentiments to block revenue leakage and save the economy of the country. Olukoyede said that Nigerians should not fail to take advantage presented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to block revenue leakage as it could spell doom for the country.

Without institutional reform, more laws won’t fix the problem

According to him, no amount of capacity will be able to recover half of the resources stolen from Nigeria as many host countries are not willing to repatriate. He said that the best option was to prevent corruption, saying that failure to do so, corruption would kill the country.

Throwing its weight behind Olukoyede’s request, an anti-corruption group, Corruption Free Nation (CFN), had in a statement, noted that the plea did not merely echo another policy proposal, rather it touched the nerve of Nigeria’s decades-long struggle to recover stolen public funds and hold powerful looters accountable.

The group’s Executive Director, Fred Nwankwo, said: “the concept of an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) is not new to legal systems across the world. Yet in Nigeria, a country where corruption had consistently eaten deep into the fabric of governance, the conversation takes on new urgency”. In his submissions, Nwankwo noted that , “by shifting the burden of proof, the EFCC and other agencies would find it easier to freeze suspicious assets.

Civil servants with modest salaries would have to justify ownership of luxury property, vehicles, or offshore bank accounts. This significantly weakens the legal shield that corrupt officials often hide behind. “Knowing that unexplained assets could be seized would serve as a deterrent to those considering corrupt enrichment.

A transparent and well-publicized implementation could help restore public confidence in the anti-corruption fight. “Experts estimate that billions of dollars looted from Nigeria’s oil wealth remain stashed abroad. A robust UWL could facilitate cooperation with foreign jurisdictions by demonstrating that Nigeria is serious about tracking and confiscating illicit wealth”.

Speaking on the risks, Nwankwo said: “the proposed law is not without controversy. Some legal practitioners warn that if not carefully crafted and implemented, an Unexplained Wealth Law could violate constitutional rights, particularly the presumption of innocence.

“Shifting the burden of proof must be done within clear constitutional safeguards. Otherwise, it opens the door for abuse, selective prosecution, and the possibility of witch-hunting political opponents. Due process must not be sacrificed for expediency. “Another concern is institutional readiness.

The EFCC and other agencies need to be adequately resourced to investigate and manage the influx of cases such a law would generate. The judiciary, too, must be strengthened to handle complex civil asset forfeiture proceedings without undue delays”.

The Problem of Unexplained Wealth

At the heart of the EFCC’s plea is a simple question of how a lowsalaried public official own luxury property in Abuja, Lagos, Dubai and London, yet escape the scrutiny of the law?

The principle of an Unexplained Wealth Order is that where a person’s assets appear disproportionate to their legitimate income, the burden shifts to the person to explain how those assets were acquired. Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could lead to confiscation.

In Nigeria’s context, the need for such a provision is glaring. Grand corruption — the looting of state coffers by public officials — thrives on secrecy, weak oversight and legal loopholes that require prosecutors to prove the illicit source of wealth beyond reasonable doubt.

While due process is vital, the challenge of tracing complex corruption trails, offshore accounts, shell companies, and nominee ownership structures makes convictions notoriously hard.

The EFCC Chairman’s Position

Olukoyede did not mince words. Speaking at a recent anti-corruption policy forum, he highlighted that the absence of an Unexplained Wealth Law has made it difficult for the EFCC to seize assets from politically exposed persons and civil servants who obviously live beyond their means. “We chase the criminals, but the legal burden we face is enormous.

We need our lawmakers to provide clear legal backing to demand accountability when someone’s wealth cannot be reasonably explained. This will send a strong signal that corruption does not pay,” Olukoyede said. His argument resonates with similar reforms elsewhere.

The United Kingdom’s Criminal Finances Act of 2017 introduced UWOs, allowing authorities to freeze assets pending explanation. Kenya’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act has also been tested to target illicit wealth. Countries like South Africa and Australia are exploring similar paths.

Understanding How It Works

Under a typical Unexplained Wealth Law framework, when law enforcement suspects that a person’s wealth is disproportionate to their known legitimate income, they may apply to a court for an Unexplained Wealth Order. The individual must then provide a credible account of how the assets were acquired.

Failure to do so could result in civil confiscation. Unlike traditional criminal forfeiture, which requires a criminal conviction, an UWO relies on civil proceedings, which operate on the balance of probabilities rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt.

This is especially useful when assets are hidden behind complicated ownership structures A rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had repeatedly advocated for stronger asset recovery frameworks and mandatory public asset declarations for elected officials.

In multiple petitions, SERAP had asked the National Assembly to enact laws that “close legal loopholes that allow corrupt officials to hide assets.”

For instance, SERAP’s 2022 position paper on asset recovery specifically mentioned “Unexplained Wealth Orders” as a tool Nigeria should adopt, referencing the UK’s model. The organization argued that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) should have stronger powers to verify assets and question suspicious wealth.

Also, Transparency International (TI-Nigeria) has also backed the principle of reversing the burden of proof for suspicious wealth, especially for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) TI’s annual corruption perception reports often recommend legal reforms that target illicit enrichment and make it easier for antigraft agencies to confiscate assets.

They have stated that Nigeria’s asset declaration regime is too weak and should be complemented with provisions that compel people to explain sudden wealth. In addition, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), one of Nigeria’s leading governance and anti-corruption advocacy groups, had equally lobbied lawmakers to adopt what it calls “Illicit Enrichment Provisions.”

Nigeria has enough laws to check corruption by whatever name it is called

In its submissions to the National Assembly Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes in 2021, CISLAC specifically called for amendments to the EFCC and Money Laundering Acts to include UWOs.

CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, had repeatedly warned that without such tools, the EFCC and ICPC will remain toothless against big looters. Another rights group, Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre had issued communiqués and organized policy roundtables encouraging Nigeria to adopt what it called “a robust Unexplained Wealth Regime.”

HEDA’s 2023 policy brief titled; “Tackling the Assets of Politically Exposed Persons” recommended UWOs as one of the top five legal reforms needed for meaningful asset recovery. The groups at various times stated that such laws will have positive impact on Corruption in Nigeria.

Lessons from Other Jurisdictions

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has used UWOs to target corrupt foreign officials who launder money through luxury property in London. However, its use has been limited — partly due to legal pushback from wealthy suspects who can afford top legal teams.

Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered billions of shillings using UWL provisions under its anticorruption laws.

However, public confidence remains fragile when big fish continue to escape justice. Western Australia introduced UWOs under its Criminal Property Confiscation Act 2000, resulting in significant asset recoveries from organized crime.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have emphasised the need to enforce relevant laws to tackle the menace of unexplained wealth among public and private office holders.

They were opposed to the proposition by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for the enactment of a new legislation to tackle growing cases of unexplained wealth in the country. The lawyers argued that the nation has enough laws to check corruption by whatever name it is called, but those in position of authority have failed in enforcing the laws.

In his submissions, An Abujabased lawyer, Chika Okeke, said: “We have seen too many cases where obviously corrupt individuals escape justice because tracing every naira is practically impossible. “If you cannot explain how you bought a fleet of cars on a grade level 10 salary, the law should catch up with you.

“The provisions for judicial oversight, appeals, and clear evidentiary standards would protect against rights violations”. In his views, a rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, opined that the problem of unexplained wealth can be tackled headlong with the enforcement of existing laws. “While the EFCC’s call is commendable, the real problem is not the absence of laws, but the political will to enforce them without bias.

“Nigeria already has several provisions under the ICPC Act, the EFCC Act, and the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act that can tackle unexplained wealth — but they are hardly enforced against the politically powerful.

“Anti-corruption measures must go beyond legislation. An Unexplained Wealth Law, if properly drafted with due process safeguards, can work, but only if the EFCC applies it to everyone equally, not as a tool for selective prosecution”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, noted that; “Nigeria already has provisions that could serve similar purposes, they just aren’t being enforced effectively.

“Sections 7 and 8 of the EFCC Act, the Money Laundering Act, and the ICPC Act provide mechanisms for asset forfeiture. “The problem is not only a lack of laws, but also the lack of political will and institutional capacity to enforce them consistently”.

Looking at it from another perspective, another senior lawyer, Abdul Malik, expressed worry that an Unexplained Wealth Law could become a tool for political persecution in Nigeria’s often polarized political climate. Malik said: “If the same EFCC that is susceptible to political interference gets such sweeping powers, what stops them from targeting perceived enemies? The rule of law must remain sacrosanct. We should not be shifting burdens recklessly”

In his comments, a rights activist, Timilehin Ojo, said; “This proposal is not new. There have been repeated calls for the domestication of Article 20 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) which specifically addresses illicit enrichment.

‘If the National Assembly enacts it now, it must ensure that citizens’ constitutional rights to fair hearing and presumption of innocence are not violated.

“Nigeria is already a signatory to UNCAC, which recommends that unexplained wealth be criminalized. Lawmakers must balance the fight against corruption with protection of fundamental rights, so the law is not abused. “We must however be careful not to duplicate laws unnecessarily.

The real gap is in asset tracing and inter-agency cooperation. “I support an unexplained wealth order system similar to the UK’s — but it must come with strong judicial oversight to prevent abuse by anti-graft agencies”.

In his submissions, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, noted that; “the National Assembly must consult widely with stakeholders, including civil society, to ensure that this law does not become another toothless bulldog. “We want clear definitions, transparency, and a credible framework for whistleblower protection and witness support”

On his part, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, expressed concerns that Unexplained Wealth Law could be a tool for political vendetta.

“I’m concerned that, like many anti-corruption tools in Nigeria, an Unexplained Wealth Law could be weaponized for political vendetta. “Without institutional reform, more laws won’t fix the problem. Let’s strengthen prosecutorial independence and judicial integrity first”, Odinkalu said.