Tackling rising cases of unexplained wealth

Some senior lawyers have called for a total enforcement of extant and existing laws to address the rising cases of unexplained wealth by individuals in public and private offices. The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a call by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, for a legislation against unexplained wealth, as a way of checking the criminal activities of treasury looters in the country. To the men of the wig and gown, there’s no need for a new legislation because there are existing laws, particularly in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act, which automatically empowers the anti-graft agency to question individuals with unexplained wealth. It would be recalled that the EFCC chair had while speaking at a two-day International Law Conference organised by Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State, called for the enactment of a legislation to help the anti-graft agency in its quest to arrest the rising trend of unexplained wealth by individuals in public and private offices.

In his submissions at the conference themed: “Unexplained Wealth in the Global South: Examining the Asset Recovery and Return Trajectory”, Olukoyede lamented Nigeria’s failure to embrace the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) since it came into force in 2018. The EFCC boss, who was represented at the conference by the Abuja Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi, revealed that several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius, Kenya, Zimbabwe, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, have embraced the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs). He further revealed that in the absence of a substantive legislation, the EFCC has been relying on the provisions of Section 7 of its Establishment Act to check the menace in Nigeria. “The issue of unexplained wealth is not a local issue. There are jurisdictional legislations across the world to tackle it. “Till date, countries of the world are faced with criminalities emanating from money laundering practices and illicit funds. This circumstance led to the promulgation of Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) that came into force in 2018. “Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius and African countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean have come up with UWO. Nigeria is yet to come up with a national legislation on it. “In Nigeria today, unexplained wealth has become practical means of tracing, identifying, investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. “As an anti-graft agency, suspects of any economic and financial crimes are usually required to declare their assets in the course of investigation. “The basis for this is to properly establish their true asset base and their linkage or otherwise to any act of corruption. “Owing to the absence of a legislation on the issue of unexplained wealth, the EFCC continues to rely on provisions of Section 7 of its Establishment Act to handle it. “Nations are rapidly settling for non-conviction-based asset forfeiture. The reason for this is simply because unexplained wealth can only be beneficial to the state if they are forfeited”, the EFCC chair said.

Ndume’s call for Executive Order on unexplained wealth

In 2021, the Senate’s Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has called on the then Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, sign an Executive Order on unexplained wealth as a powerful tool for financial investigation in the country. The lawmaker was of the view that for corruption to be nipped in the bud, it must be a lifetime struggle and not a one-off fight which must start from politicians to civil servants. Ndume while insisting that the Unexplained Wealth Order must be domesticated in Nigeria, urged Buhari to send it as an Executive Bill to the National Assembly for approval, subsequent passage and signing into law. He said: “One should not be mistaken on how good it is to have riches, but toxic riches should be abhorred because it pollutes the society. It changes our good culture, it breeds injustice and impunity. Every citizen has a role to play. “Our crusade against this monster should start from politicians, top public servants, civil servants down to the local government staff. “For the perpetrators, it is not difficult to identify the tendencies exhibited by the officers, acquiring landed property in and outside the country, having fat bank deposits, buying expensive cars, or marrying so many wives. “Our whistle blower policy which had stillbirth before it became law must be revisited. The motivation should not just be the reward, but patriotism”.

EFCC’s investigative power over unexplained wealth

A former Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had while being screened by the Senate, prior to his confirmation, disclosed that the anti- graft agency has the legal backing to investigate unexplained wealth. During the screening, a Senator, Ali Ndume, had asked Bawa about the powers of the EFCC to probe suspicious wealth. Responding, Bawa said: “Coincidentally, I am the Desk Officer of the Unexplained Wealth Order at the EFCC. This is because during the course of my career, particularly in the last five years, I am not aware of any detective at the EFCC that has worked closely with the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom (UK). “So, I am fully aware about the Unexplained Wealth Order. But there are certain provisions in the EFCC establishment Act that more or less gave us these powers. “Section 7, subsection 1b of the Act says the ‘commission has the power to cause investigation to be conducted into the property of any person that appears to the commission that the person’s lifestyle and the extent of the property are not justified by his source of incomes’. “This means without any complaint, if it comes to our knowledge that you have amassed so much property that are not justified by your source of income, the EFCC can ask questions. “That is what the simple definition of explanation regarding the Unexplained Wealth Order means. If you have this property, the U.K. will ask you what is this property for? If you explain that this is how you earned it; so be it. If you do not explain, then, they can further their investigation to determine how you acquired it. “So, I think that looking at this provision, we are covered for now until we see how other jurisdictions have carried on with this Unexplained Wealth Order”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have emphasised the need to enforce relevant laws to tackle the menace of unexplained wealth among public and private office holders. They were opposed to the proposition by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for the enactment of a new legislation to tackle growing cases of unexplained wealth in the country. The lawyers argued that the nation has enough laws to check corruption by whatever name it is called, but those in position of authority have failed in enforcing the laws. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni, opined that it is not the number of legislation that would correct rising corruption in the country, but it is for the appropriate law enforcement agencies to have the will to enforce the laws. Ukweni said: “We have enough legislation on corruption, it is to enforce what we have, it is not about bringing more legislation. Even if you bring fifty legislations, and at the end of the day, the people who are enforcing those legislations on corruption are more corrupt than the people that they are enforcing against, it would still be of no benefit, it would not make any meaning. “So, all we need is to be able to change our character to the conduct of the people that needs to change. It is not about the number of legislation, we have enough legislation on corruption, and treasury looting including the EFCC and ICPC Act, there is a lot already in the criminal codes on corruption. There are other minor legislations on similar things. “Therefore, there is just no new law that they are going to bring except to duplicate and further duplicate what is already in existence. “It is for the EFCC itself that has become more corrupt than the people it is investigating to have a change of attitude. “Our major problem in the country is the attitude of the people, it is not the law, we have enough law to ensure sanity in Nigeria. People are happier when they do things with impunity. “Very few people realise the fact that they need to be orderly and do things correctly. I am not in agreement that there should be fresh legislation on corruption. We have enough compendium on corruption. Let those that are in existence be enforced and be properly applied”. Corroborating Ukweni’s views, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), argued that there is an existing provision in the Money Laundering Act through which the issue of unexplained wealth can be addressed, saying the call by the EFCC Chairman for a new legislation is born out of his ignorance of the provisions in the Act. “The Act empowers the EFCC to arrest anyone to explain the source of his wealth. The EFCC Chairman does not need any new legislation to arrest people or invite people he feels that their lifestyle is not in tandem with their earnings. So, the law is there. The appropriate antigraft agency should implement it”, Akuma said. Throwing his weight behind Olukoyede’s call, Wahab Shittu (SAN) expressed sadness that unexplained wealth is one of the areas of massive looting of the collective resources of the nation. While insisting that it is necessary for a new legislation to be enacted, he commended the EFCC boss for keying into the clarion call for a specific legislation of unexplained wealth.

Shittu said: “This country is rich. It is a tragedy of a rich country with poor people. The bulk of our wealth is stolen by a very few people. “It is important for us to put a legislative framework in place so that when you exhibit a lifestyle that is not commensurate with your income, you are called upon specifically to explain the source of your income that cannot be explained by your legitimate earnings. “It is therefore important for us to have that new legislation because of the element of burden of proof. “Except if we have a specific legislation on unexplained wealth, it might be difficult to shift the burden of proof on the defendant to explain how he came about the unexplained wealth. Again, if that legislative framework is put in place, it would enable the country to recover stolen funds. “The reality is that there are certain individuals in the country that are richer than most states and even the country as a result of stolen wealth from our common wealth”. In his views, a rights activist, Timothy Adewale, argued that in other climes, the issue of unexplained wealth is not something new. “For example, in the United Kingdom, we have the unexplained wealth order. You can’t drive a big car without any reasonable source of income. So, the order gives the law enforcement agencies the powers to look into it, how did you come about the possession of the big car or property. “Normally, it is the other way round of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. You have to prove how you came to own whatever property that you have acquired. “In Nigeria, if the EFCC Chairman thinks that would help the Commission in the fight against corruption, I would only wish him well. But Nigeria is a peculiar country where a lot of things are being abused. “The problem of Nigeria is not lack of laws, it is lack of enforcement, we don’t enforce those laws. The users are not using it very well. We have beautiful laws to curb all these unexplained wealth”, Adewale said. On his part, the Deputy Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Kolawole Oluwadare, noted that Nigeria has never been short of laws to aid good governance and fight corruption. In his words: “The challenge has always been the implementation of these laws. It is not enough to enact laws, the implementation of these laws is what should be taken more paramount.”