Tackling Problems Of Girl-Child Education In Nigeria

In spite of the strong and consistent stance on girlchild education by the United Nations (UN), which has been advocating for equal access to quality education delivery for all girls and recognising its vital role in achieving sustainable development and gender equality, the Nigerian situation runs out of sync with that valid position.

Indeed, prioritising education for the girl-child not only promotes gender equality but also enhances economic development and social progress. It is, however, sad to note that the data by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicates that 7.6 million girls in Nigeria are currently out of school. Of these, 3.9 million are at the primary level and 3.7 million are at the junior secondary level.

According to the report more than half of girls in Nigeria are not attending school at the basic education level. A significant number of girls, particularly in the Northwest and Northeast, are among those not attending school, with 48% of those out-of-school girls residing in these regions.

While states such as Imo, Lagos, Oyo and Osun are often cited for their noble efforts in promoting girl-child education, particularly through initiatives like establishing dedicated schools and improving infrastructure and northern states like Zamfara and Kaduna have also shown positive developments through public awareness campaigns and specific projects like the AGILE project, others still lag behind with regards to girl-child educational development.

These include Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Gombe states In fact, some of these states have Nigeria’s worst girl-child education, highest female illiteracy, highest adolescent girl marriage, highest under 15 childbearing and highest risks of maternal death and injury. Only 9% of the poorest girls in Nigeria attend secondary school, compared to 81% of the richest girls.

Also, adolescent fertility rates remain high in the country, with 104 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19, and rates are increasing among 10-14 year olds. Factors that have exacerbated girl-child education in Nigeria include high out-of-school rates, particularly in the North, and gender disparities in access and completion rates.

Others are poverty, early marriage, gender discrimination, and inadequate infrastructure. While some progress has been made in certain areas, a large number of girls remain excluded from education, impacting their potential for personal and societal development. That is according to the UNICEF and UNESCO reports on the issue.

There should be laws in place that first and foremost make it compulsory for girls to have access to education against all forms of traditional and cultural discrimination

But of significance are the sustainable solutions by finding the way out of the wood of gender inequality when it comes to educational development of Nigerian youth.

And this is because providing quality education for the girl-child is one of the first steps in participating in society and freeing herself from economic exploitation and patriarchal oppression.

Early marriage should be done away with. Next is to ensure that there are adequate campaign programs through the local, traditional and religious institutions to enlighten communities across the country on the advantages of the parity for the female gender with that of the male-child.

That is as the Centre for African Justice Peace and Human Rights has been advocating. Engaging communities and parents in promoting girls’ education is vital to change attitudes and behaviours.

Such efforts should be focused on empowering girls through both theoretical education and practical skills development. Also important is the improvement of school infrastructure by providing adequate learning materials as well as a safe and secure learning environment, including separate sanitation facilities for girls.

Of necessity is the provision of scholarships and financial assistance to girls. Doing so can help reduce the financial burden on families and encourage enrolment and completion. Worthy of note is that girls face lower enrolment and higher dropout rates compared to boys, resulting in lower levels of educational attainment.

Lack of education limits girls’ future opportunities in employment, economic empowerment, and participation in society. Limited education for girls can contribute to the cycle of poverty, as they may be less likely to escape poverty and contribute to their families’ and communities’ wellbeing. Girls who are not educated are more vulnerable to health problems, early marriage, and other social issues.

To give voice to the clarion call for gender parity on educational development governments at all levels should ensure that 26% of the annual budget goes to the education sector as recommended by UNESCO. There should be transparency and accountability in the disbursement of such public funds, especially so on infrastructure, learning and health facilities.

Others include the recruitment and training of teachers. Government can also reach out to the communities concerned through sustained public enlightenment campaigns while partnering with the foreign donor agencies on education to make the vision of the UN on the girlchild quality education delivery a possibility.