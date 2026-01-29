Tackling Poverty For Inclusive Growth

The government has rolled out economic plans for fiscal year 2026 just as the World Bank and NESG have tasked it to be conscious of poverty reduction being the bedrock of inclusive growth, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

At the core of a governance is a healthy economy; one that guarantees quality standards of living for the average citizen. The poverty rate in Nigeria is a sticky one. Nigeria is ranked among the countries with the highest level of poverty in the world.

Renowned economists and intentional development partners—the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—suggest ways to reduce poverty levels and stimulate inclusive economic growth. The government—past and present—adopted some of the policy prescriptions by these institutions and individuals in driving economic reforms.

The current administration rolled out policy reforms aimed at decimating poverty levels and stimulating inclusive growth. The tax system overhaul, fuel subsidy removal, floating of forex exchange policy, introduction of a consumer credit system to boost financial inclusion with a view to stimulating economic activity and enabling citizens to purchase goods and services without immediate full payment, and the introduction of soft education loans across the tertiary institutions for indigent students are geared toward poverty reduction and stimulating economic growth.

Introspection

The economy recorded some notable growth in the preceding year, 2025. It recorded growth in the GDP, with Q2 2025 GDP expanding by 4.23 per cent year-on-year, up from 3.13 per cent in Q1 2025, driven by a strong performance in the non-oil sector. The non-oil activities accounted for 95.95 per cent of total GDP in Q2 2025.

The key driver is trade and agriculture. Trade added 18.28 per cent contribution, crop production 17.80 per cent, and real estate 12.80 per cent. The oil sector pulled up growth af- ter a decline in production.

After a period of decline, the oil sector saw a significant rebound, with production reaching an average of 1.64 million barrels per day in Q3. The headline inflation witnessed significant moderation last year.

It began to ease, falling from over 33 per cent in late 2024 to around 14.5 per cent by November 2025 due to a tighter monetary policy tightening and the base year revision adopted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

There was notable modera- tion in the price of commodities. Though the cost of transportation is still in elevation. On the monetary side, the foreign exchange rate enjoyed stability. The impact of a single window forex exchange policy, a willing buyer/will- ing seller approach adopted by the Central Bank, brings stability to the market.

Improved forex liquidity stabilized the naira around N1,400/US$1, while external reserves rose to over $42 billion by the end of last year. The banking sector recapitalization is steadily on course, hoping to be concluded in March 2026.

2026 forecast

The government unveiled her economic policy direction for 2026 this January. Primarily the objective, it said, is to “move decisively from stabilization to growth” by lowering investment risk, unlocking private capital, and ensuring sustainable returns for investors while expanding economic opportunities for Nigerians.

The 2026 federal government’s economic agenda is anchored on three core principles aimed at restoring investor confidence. The agenda was released by the ministry of finance. First is macroeconomic predictability, with a focus on inflation control, exchange rate stability, and consistent fiscal policies to reduce uncertainty for businesses.

Second is the creation of clear sectoral investment pathways through de- fined priority sectors, incentives, and regulations to guide capital deployment. Third is disciplined policy execution, emphasizing consistency, credibility, and the avoidance of abrupt policy reversals.

Last week, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a policy advocacy think tank whose views and projections on the economy are accorded premium by the government, launched its outlook for economic direction in 2026. The body held its 2026 macroeconomic outlook last week in Lagos.

Themed “Consolidating Economic Stabilization Gains: Pathway to Sustainable Growth in Nigeria,” the occasion, which drew attendance from public and private sectors, was a stock-taking event for last year and a projection into 2026.

In evaluating economic performance last year, NESG declared that Nigeria had emerged from a prolonged period of acute economic crisis. It projected a stronger growth trajectory as reforms transition from stabilization to consolidation.

In opening remarks, NESG Chairman, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, noted that while recent structural reforms were necessary, they represent only the first phase of a longer transformation journey.

“Nigeria has just emerged from one of the most disruptive adjustment periods in its recent economic history,” he said, adding that “economic transformation is not an event, but a sequenced and perpetual process.” He stressed that stabilization alone does not guarantee prosper

Monetary policy alone cannot close the gap between macro stability and living standards. We need coordinated fiscal, structural, and social measures to ensure inclusive growth]

ity, as growth remains modest, uneven, and insufficiently linked to job creation and household incomes. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr. Wale Edun, in his remark, noted that despite the nominal increase in public debt, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio had declined to 36.1 percent, one of the lowest in Africa and well below global averages.

According to the minister, the headline debt figure has been widely misunderstood, explaining that a significant portion of the increase resulted from reforms rather than fresh borrowing.

He disclosed that N30 trillion of the debt reflects previously unrecognized Ways and Means advances that have now been formally captured, while nearly N49 trillion arose from the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated debt following exchange rate adjustments.

Mr. Edun stated that Nigeria has moved from a phase of economic stabilization to the threshold of consolidation, with reforms implemented over the past two years beginning to deliver measurable improvements across key macroeconomic indicators.

He also disclosed that inflation, which peaked at 33.18 per cent in 2024, declined to 14.45 per cent by November 2025, while foreign exchange volatility has eased and external reserves strengthened to about $45.5 billion.

Providing the technical outlook, NESG Chief Economist and Director of Research, Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, explained that Nigeria is now positioned to move from crisis management to growth acceleration. He announced key projections for 2026, including GDP growth of 5.5 per cent, average inflation of about 16 per cent, and a mediumterm goal of single-digit inflation by 2029.

Dr. Omisakin warned that historical experiences from other economies show that failure to consolidate reforms within 18 months of stabilization could result in economic reversal and subdued growth. The Outlook emphasized the need for a deliberate shift toward productive sectors, particularly agriculture and manufacturing, to close Nigeria’s growth gap.

While services currently account for about 60 per cent of GDP, NESG noted that stronger linkages between agriculture and manufacturing could drive manufacturing growth of 6–8 per cent, support job creation, and foster inclusive development.

Dr. Omisakin further called on the government, the private sector, and other stakeholders to remain committed to disciplined and transparent implementation of the consolidation agenda. “Nigeria has turned the corner. The task before us now is to sustain momentum, deepen reforms, and translate stabilization gains into durable and inclusive growth,” he said.

Poverty reduction

Deepening poverty level is a major albatross hindering economic growth. The World Bank admitted that progress has been recorded by the economy. However, it said much still needed to be done in the area of poverty reduction. It reaffirmed the position last week at the unveiling of the NESG economic outlook for 2026.

The global bank admitted that Nigeria’s economy had shown growth, but it cautioned that the growth had yet to translate into improved living standards for millions of citizens unless targeted policies are implemented to reduce poverty. Dr. Samer Matta, the World Bank’s Senior Economist for Nigeria, made the submission in Lagos.

Speaking during the panel discussion, Matta said, “Growth is wel- come, but if it does not reach the poorest, it will be meaningless.

According to the World Bank, inflation, limited competition in key markets, and uneven fiscal spending across states continue to hinder the translation of economic recovery into tangible benefits for ordinary Nigerians. Matta noted that subnational governments now control significant revenues, yet much of the spending does not always align with citizen needs, particularly in education, health, and social protection.

“Policy focus must go beyond aggregate growth figures. Reducing inflation, improving the quality of spending, and implementing social protection programs are essential to ensure that economic gains reach households,” she added.

He also highlighted those structural reforms, such as supporting private sector-led growth and enhancing domestic savings, are critical to sustaining economic consolidation. “Monetary policy alone cannot close the gap between macro stability and living standards.

We need coordinated fiscal, structural, and social measures to ensure inclusive growth,” Dr. Mata said. On potential risks, the World Bank flagged the upcoming election year as a period that could destabilize progress if fiscal and policy discipline are relaxed. “Complacency now could quickly erode the hard-won macroeconomic gains,” she cautioned.

Matta further stressed the importance of invest- ing in human capital. Prioritizing early childhood education, primary healthcare, and vocational training, she said, is key to unlocking Nigeria’s demographic dividend and improving long-term productivity.

The World Bank’s warning comes at a critical time as the country aims to consolidate economic reforms, strengthen the financial sector, and attract private sector investment, all while addressing the persistent challenge of poverty that affects millions of Nigerians nationwide.

Last line

Poverty reduction should be made a focal point of the government in 2026. Anything short of it is a derailment of government policy objectives.