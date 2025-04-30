Tackling Port Infrastructure Decay

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE) have embarked on the reconstruction of existing and dilapidated infrastructure at Lagos and TinCan Island ports for improved vessel and cargo turnaround time, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For over a century, government has been spending huge amount of money on infrastructure and expansion in all its ports in order to boost Nigerian economy through imports and exports, following the influx of more than two million containers into the seaports annually.

In its drive to reconfigure port efficiency and regional competitiveness, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been recording steady progress in the global index of doing business with its Port Community System (PCS) under technical assistance from International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), leading to a harmonised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of agencies involved with vessel arrival and boarding in the ports aimed at fostering enabling environment for domestic and foreign port users.

Joint effort

To further boost ease of doing business in the seaports, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said recently that the ministry in collaboration with NPA hae commenced a port modernisation programme at Apapa and Tincan Island ports as pilot projects.

For instance, at the 3rd Maritime Transportation Industry Breakfast organised by the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) with the theme: ‘Prospects for accelerated growth and other matters arising,’ the minister explained that the process would ensure the reconstruction of existing and dilapidated port infrastructure for improved vessel and cargo turnaround time.

Challenges

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the Director of Maritime Services of the ministry, Dr. Mercy Ilori, stressed that the projects would lead to reconstruction of existing and dilapidated port infrastructure for improved vessel and cargo turnaround time, stressing that the sector still faced challenges such as infrastructure deficits, security concerns and environmental issues.

Furthermore, he noted that addressing the challenges required a multifaceted approach to position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

Oyetola stated that the nation’s maritime sector offers vast opportunities, calling for a collective responsibility to harness its potential.

Apart from these, the minister said that the ministry was moving toward integrating road, rail and inland waterways connectivity to the ports as that the integration would enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of marine transport.

Electronic platform

Another initiative undertaken by the ministry to accelerate the growth of the sector, he said, was the development of the PCS, an electronic platform to centralise and automate processes for stakeholders in the sector.

He said that the electronic platform would reduce processing time, ensure seamless coordination among stakeholders, and enhance the ease of doing business at the ports, adding that the ministry is implementing the Turtle Excluder Devices certification exercise to align with global conservation efforts and regulations.

Consolidation

To consolidate this, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has pledged to increase investment in port facilities to further enhance efficiency in all concessioned areas, reiterating the strategic importance of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports to the nation’s economy and the NPA’s readiness for the implementation of the PCS and port modernisation efforts, adding that Apapa Port was currently

NPA's ongoing collaboration with other government agencies on multimodal transport must be sustained

the number one port in Nigeria as it receives the highest number of containers in the country.

According to him, NPA had resolved to increase container traffic by over 70 per cent from the current two million containers per year to over seven million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) at the nation’s seaports, stressing the need for advanced infrastructure, technology integration and stakeholder collaboration to position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

Dantsoho noted that modernising port infrastructure and advanced technology were the key steps to increase efficiency and container traffic that could meet the demands of Nigeria’s large population and thriving economy.

Focus

Also, Dantsoho acknowledged the need for further investments in port infrastructure and cargo handling equipment, stressing the need for port modernisation to attract global shipping giants, like Meaesk Line which currently delivers 500,000 containers to Nigeria annually out of their seven million global containers.

Proficiency

Meanwhile, experts from the the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and the Abuja MoU on Port State Control for West and Central Africa,who spoke at an industry dialogue organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have advised that government should urgently speed up its port reforms so that it would not risk losing its strategic trade advantage to neighboring West African countries.

They acknowledged progress made by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) but stressed the need to sustain and deepen the momentum.

For instance, Secretary-General of the Abuja MoU, Capt. Sunday Umoren, said that failure to build on the reforms could see Nigeria cede its leadership position in regional trade to more proactive neighbours.

He said: “Significant efforts have been made, and it’s time to ensure that these gains are not lost to uncoordinated charges or outdated processes.

Trade diversion to neighbouring ports can be curbed if Nigeria’s ports remain attractive in terms of cost and efficiency.” Similarly, in addition, ANLCA President, Emenike Nwokeojil, commended recent reforms but highlighted lingering challenges affecting port users.

He explained: “There’s a collective recognition that the port ecosystem is improving, but certain operational issues still drive up cost and dwell time.

By streamlining overlapping charges and harmonising processes, we can reduce the burden on importers and exporters.”

Issues

Specifically in 1900, government under colonial administration made provision for ocean going vessels, leading to the creation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 1954 with a mandate to control and administer all ports in the country through the Ports Act.

Expansion

Following this, the authority began port expansion and development 1970s, structural and administrative reforms in 1990s and concession of port terminals as well as transition of NPA to landlord in 2006.

Last line

NPA’s ongoing collaboration with other government agencies on multimodal transport must be sustained. Also there is urgent need for investment in roads and rail infrastructure to reduce port congestion and delays.

