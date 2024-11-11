Tackling Petroleum Sector Crises Through Executive Orders

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for strict implementation of the Executive Orders recently signed by President Bola Tinubu to address the myriad of problems facing the petroleum sector

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weight behind the Executive Orders recently signed by President Bola Tinubu to improve the petroleum sector industry.

The lawyers however stressed the need for a strict implementation of the Executive Orders to have the desirable effects on the petroleum sector.

To the men of the wig and gown, strict implementation of the Executive Orders will unlock investment and stimulate efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

President Bola Tinubu had in February signed three executive orders as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the investment climate and positioning the country as the preferred investment destination for the petroleum sector in Africa.

The Orders are: the Oil and Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission, etc.) Order 2024; the Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements, 2024; and the Presidential Directive on Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines, 2024. Aside the fiscal incentives, the Orders entail a streamlining of contracting processes, procedures, and timelines.

Following the signing of the Orders, President Tinubu directed the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated (MOPI) to take steps to raise the contract approval thresholds for Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Joint Operating Agreements (JOAs) to not less than $10 million or the Naira equivalent.

The NNPC Limited and the Nigerian Upstream Investment Management Services Limited (NUIMS), in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and industry stakeholders, were also mandated to simplify the contract approval process.

The duration period for third party contracts awarded under a PSC or JOA has also been increased from three to five years with the option of renewal for an additional two years after the expiration of the initial three years.

The directives were aimed at compressing the contracting cycle to four to six months, ultimately reducing project schedules, expediting the delivery of oil and gas products to the market, and increasing value to the country.

Pending legislative review of certain reform propositions, the president also directed the NCDMB, in its implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, otherwise known as the Local Content Act, to consider the practical challenges of insufficient in-country capacity for certain services, and act in a manner that does not hinder investments or the cost competitiveness of oil and gas projects.

The president believes that by providing flexibility with the application of the Local Content Act, local operators would be encouraged to increase their capacity, thereby creating additional business opportunities, upskilling the workforce, and ultimately creating more jobs and boosting economic growth.

IPPG, lawyers speak

In the meantime, a group, Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), while lauding the president’s move called for formulation of policies that will support the growth and development of the oil and gas sector.

IPPG is a 28-member association of indigenous exploration and production companies committed to the advancement and sustainability of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The organisation, in a statement, noted that Tinubu’s policy directives include the introduction of value-adding fiscal incentives for investments in upstream non associated gas developments, midstream infrastructure and deep-water assets.

It further noted that the Executive Orders has streamlined the industry’s contracting process, and sought to reform local content practices. “All of these measures are pivotal to the future of the industry and have in fact been recommended by the industry for many years. We are encouraged to see swift progress within a relatively short period of time,”the group stated.

It listed reduced project cost; faster project execution timelines; reduction of waste and multiple layers of middlemen in project contracting processes; increased number of gas projects reaching Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) as some of the ways it will impact the sector.

It listed others as: Increased gas processing and gas distribution capacity, as gas infrastructure investments grow as well as increased gas supply for domestic use, including power, cooking gas, among others, and for export.

“IPPG stands ready to collaborate with the government and all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these directives. We believe these reforms will attract more investments to our sector, accelerate project completions, and ultimately contribute to the prosperity of all Nigerians,” the top oil industry players stated.

It added that the global oil and gas industry continues to contend with limited availability of capital, and uncertainty as to the evolution of future demand. The group further argued that In the past, Nigeria often unintentionally compounded these challenges and delayed investment by inserting the government between willing private sector counter-parties.

“This is recently evident in the delayed approval of recent International Oil Companies (IOCs) divestments, the stalled progress in taking Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in the outstanding upstream deepwater projects as well as gas resource and infrastructural development projects.

“Tinubu’s policies suggest a new direction that prioritises Nigeria’s strategic interests, ensures that we can harness our vast gas resources effectively and recognises the role of the private sector in driving growth,” the IPPG said. According to the group, the Executive Orders are credible impetus required to re-launch the growth of production and revenue from the oil and gas industry.

It noted that the Orders also mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving its shared goal of energy security and economic stability. Speaking in the same vein, an Abujabased lawyer, Bright Enado, noted that the Orders on their own are good and will change the situation of country if it is implemented with sincerity of purpose.

According to him, “I believe that the Executive Orders are a good development in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, as the directives contained therein will facilitate efficiency in the contracting processes, plug leakages in the local content regime whilst signaling to investors in the gas sector, particularly those seeking to exploit non-associated gas resources that their investments will ultimately thrive and not be eroded.

“On the balance, these Executive Orders are a breath of fresh air to the Nigerian oil and gas industry, and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Minister of Petroleum Resources should be commended for this intervention.

“Our reasonable expectation is that the multiplier effect of these Executive Orders will be to unlock investment and stimulate efficiency in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, which will ultimately increase investor footprint and more viable projects in the oil and gas sector.

“However, as with many regulatory interventions in Nigeria, the success of the Executive Orders will be dependent on the implementation of same, especially with regards to amending subsisting laws and contracts to give effect to the Executive Orders”.

Two senior lawyers also spoke in support of the Orders while participating at the Lawyers in Energy Annual Retreat with the theme: “Analysing the effects of the presidential policy directives on the Nigerian energy industry”.

The event was organised by the Lawyers in Energy Network, a non-governmental organisation, working to develop human and institutional capacities, promote research and influence energy policies. Among the speakers at the retreat were a Partner at Tayo Oyetibo LP, Mr Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo (SAN) and Senior Legal Counsel, Exploration & Production (Commercial) at Seplat Energy, Ademola Fashiku.

The duo spoke on the effect of the presidential policy directive on the reduction of petroleum sector contracting costs and timelines on PSC and JOA. In his submissions, Tayo-Oyetibo said the PSC and JOA directive has a positive impact as it fosters a more efficient and attractive investment environment.

Thus, Nigeria, he noted, can bolster its position as a leading oil producer, while addressing the longstanding challenges that have hindered growth.

“As the sector adapts to these changes, the focus should remain on sustainable practices and long-term economic benefits for the nation”, he said. Highlighting further advantages, TayoOyetibo noted that it is cost effective, Investment-driven, improve timelines and enhanced collaboration .

However speaking on the caution to take , Oyetibo said that “While the Directive presents numerous opportunities, challenges remain. “Implementation will require significant changes within regulatory bodies to ensure compliance and efficiency.

“External market conditions – such as fluctuating oil prices – will continue to impact the sector’s performance. “Moreover, the long-term sustainability of these reforms will depend on consistent political will and the ability to adapt to changing global dynamics.

“The Directive addresses significant challenges in the industry and aims to foster a competitive petroleum sector. “It aligns with parallel processing, which enables various processes to occur simultaneously, thereby enhancing efficiency and positively impacting the economic projections of contracting parties.

“The Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) should be required to provide periodic public notifications regarding these deemed approvals to ensure greater transparency and accountability”, Tayo-Oyetibo said. In his own presentation, Fashiku submitted that strong advocacy is required to include the new contract approval threshold in the NOGICD Bill 2023.

He stressed the need for sustained engagements between relevant stakeholders, and for capacity building for regulatory bodies to meet shortened timelines.

According to him , “Licensees need to increase the efficiency of their internal processes to align with new approval thresholds and timelines. “JV non-operators need to establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with the 15-day approval process”.

In his comments, Onesimus Ruya noted that “the petroleum industry stands as the backbone of the Nigerian economy, drawing substantial offshore and domestic investments.

“However, a significant challenge lies in the regulatory bureaucracy, which often hampers smooth operations and investment flows. “The overlapping responsibilities among various regulatory agencies further complicate matters, creating an intricate web of administrative hurdles.

“In light of these challenges, the Nigerian government’s efforts to streamline these processes through executive orders are commendable, but the practical efficacy of these orders warrants deeper examination.

“A fundamental aspect of implementing Executive Orders lies in their legal standing. Executive Orders are directives from the President that aim to manage operations within the federal government.

“However, their scope is inherently limited when they attempt to override or alter statutory regulations. “In Nigeria, many regulatory processes within the petroleum industry are backed by laws enacted by the National Assembly. “Consequently, an Executive Order cannot supersede these statutory provisions.

This limitation was starkly highlighted in 2019 when an Executive Order aimed at promoting business efficiency was tested at the Federal High Court. “The court’s decision underscored that without legislative backing, the practical impact of such orders remains constrained.

“For Executive Orders to achieve their intended purpose, especially in the context of the petroleum industry, there must be a candid collaboration between the government and regulatory bodies. “These agencies are the custodians of the administrative processes that Executive Orders seek to streamline.

“Their involvement ensures that the orders are not only feasible but also practically enforceable. Moreover, engaging regulators in the drafting and implementation phases can preempt potential conflicts with existing statutory mandates, thereby enhancing the orders’ effectiveness”.

